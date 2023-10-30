Best Ark Survival Ascended Solo Settings for Single Player Worlds

Image: Studio Wildcard

If you want to take on the challenge of playing Ark: Survival Ascended alone, this is the guide for you. Here are the best Ark: Survival Ascended settings for single-player.

What Are the Best Single Player Settings for Ark Survival Ascended?

The two panels you want to focus on when changing settings for single-player in Ark: Survival Ascended are Game Rules and Advanced. These two sections of the settings menu can make the most significant difference in your experience in-game while playing solo. Let’s take a look down below.

Table of Contents

Best Game Rules Player Settings

The main settings you want to focus on changing for Game Rules Player are the Water and Food Drain. Lowering this setting will reduce the number of times the player needs to replenish both.

Damage: 1

1 Resistance : 1

: 1 Water Drain: 0.8

0.8 Food Drain: 0.8

0.8 Stamina Drain : 1

: 1 Health Recovery: 1

1 Harvesting Damage: 5

Best Game Rules Creature Settings

These are the best settings for Game Rules Creature mainly due to the lower Food Drain and increased harvesting damage. The former will make the dinosaurs hungry less, and the latter will cost less resources to harvest.

Max Count: 1

1 Damage: 1

1 Resistance: 1

1 Food Drain: 0.8

0.8 Stamina Drain: 1

1 Health Recovery: 1.5

1.5 Harvesting Damage: 4

4 Turret Damage: 1

1 Disable Taming: Off

Off Disable Riding: Off

Best Game Rules Structure Settings

Using the Game Rules Structure settings mentioned below will increase the total speed for taming, harvesting, and other actions. These are the most critical settings for single-play worlds in Ark: Survival Ascended.

Damage: 1

1 Resistance: 1

1 Damage Repair Cooldown: 0

0 Disable Repair Cooldown: Off

Best Advanced World Settings

The Advanced World settings mentioned in this section will make your overall experience more straightforward and easier to manage — for example, faster resource recharging.

Day Cycle Speed: 1

1 Day Time Speed: 1

1 Night Time Speed: 1

1 Override Initial Time of Day: Off

Off Spoiling Time: 0

0 Item Decomposition Time: 0

0 Corpse Decomposition Time: 5

5 No Resource Radius (Players): 1

1 No Resource Radius (Structures): 1

1 Harvest Health: 1

1 Resource Respawn Interval: 0.8

0.8 Crop Growth Speed: 2

2 Crop Decay Speed: 2

2 Poop Interval: 1

1 Mating Interval: 1

1 Lay Egg Interval: 1

1 Egg Hatch Speed: 0.7

0.7 Disable Imprint Dino Buff: Off

Off Anyone Can Baby Imprint Cuddle: Off

Off Baby Mature Speed: 1

1 Baby Food Consumption Speed: 1

1 Baby Cuddle Interval: 1

1 Baby Cuddle Grace Period: 1

1 Baby Cuddle Lose Imprint: 1

1 Baby Imprint Stat Scale: 1

Best Advanced Player Settings

The two key settings here are Health and Weight. Increasing this number will allow you to gain more health and hold more weight per point you invest in these stats. 1.4 is a good number, considering it doesn’t make the game too easy and prevents it from being too difficult in single-player mode.

Health: 1.4

1.4 Stamina: 1

1 Oxygen: 1

1 Food: 1

1 Water: 1

1 Weight: 1.4

1.4 Damage: 1

1 Speed: 1

1 Fortitude: 1

1 Torpidity: 1

Hopefully, this ‘best single-player settings in Ark: Survival Ascended’ guide has helped you! Feel free to adjust as you see fit, but these numbers should work out just fine.

- This article was updated on October 30th, 2023