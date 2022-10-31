Whether nerfs or buffs, the changes to many weapons in Call of Duty: Mobile has seen a shift in the meta of weapon usage. If you are one of the people who prefer mid to long-range battles, here are the best assault rifles in COD: Mobile that will suit your playstyle!

The Best Assault Rifles in COD: Mobile

Peacekeeper MK2

The assault rifle has been at the top for multiple seasons. However, the developers have finally decided to end the dominance of this gun. Even after loads of changes, including the decreased range, the Peacekeeper MK2 is still a decent choice from the plethora of firearms in this segment. The Peacekeeper MK2 is a great all-rounder with significant damage and fire rate, but its subpar accuracy makes it hard to use.

There are stronger competitors with better stats in the assault rifle category, so make sure to check out the other guns before changing your loadout!

AS Val

This gun is the king of close-range fights because of its unmatched fire rate and mobility stats. Not only that, but the AS Val also has good damage and accuracy, making it a decent choice for players who prefer using ARs. However, this gun falls off when used for medium to long-range battles because of its moderate recoil and disappointing range.

Nevertheless, the AS Val will always be the undisputed king of close-range combat and is best for players who prefer a guns-blazing playstyle.

Kilo 141

With a slightly similar performance to the runner-up of this list, the Kilo 141 is an excellent choice for players who prefer taking close to medium-range gun fights with their assault rifles. This gun has a decent fire rate and damage, making it one of the rulers in the close combat segment. Not to mention, it is effortless to use because the Kilo 141 has a really low recoil.

Even after all the nerfs, the Kilo 141 earns its spot in this list because it retained its strengths and performs well in all ranges.

M13

Following a slight buff, there is a new runner-up in the assault rifle segment in Call of Duty: Mobile, which is the M13. This gun has always been considered one of the most potent weapons in the game because of its fire rate. Now that it has increased range and damage, the M13 is currently a more consistent performer in all ranges (close, medium, and long). Paired with its decent accuracy, extreme fire rate, and respectable damage, this makes the M13 a good choice for assault rifle users.

Krig 6

The newest assault rifle added in Call of Duty: Mobile is also the current king of assault rifles. With its insane damage, range, and accuracy, the Krig 6 is tough to beat. This gun might not have the fast fire rate that the other rifles in this list offer, but it is easy to master and control, making it the best choice for both beginners and veterans of the game.

It can even be argued that this gun is the best because it is unmatched in medium to long ranges, but it is no slouch in close-range fights either since it can go toe to toe with some of the best SMGs in Call of Duty: Mobile.

That was all the best weapons in Call of Duty: Mobile. Of course, each gun suit a different playstyle, so make sure to experiment and use the best one that suits your game. Also, check out the best settings for Call of Duty: Mobile to have the best performance and experience fewer hiccups when playing.

Call of Duty Mobile is available now on mobile devices.

- This article was updated on October 31st, 2022