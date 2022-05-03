Best Attackers and Movesets in Pokemon GO

If you’re looking to bring the pain to just about anybody, you’ll want to make sure you have a stacked team in Pokemon GO. Finding these specific Pokemon will allow you to make the best teams available, and following along with our guide, you’ll be able to find out if your favorite Pokemon made the list.

We’ll be talking about who the strongest is, alongside some honorable mentions, with the main highlight going to the victor. Without further ado, let’s get right into things and find out who the best attackers are in Pokemon GO, and what moves you should focus on!

Bug Type – Mega Beedrill

Starting things off, we have Mega Beedrill taking the top spot for the Bug-Type Pokemon.

Mega Beedrill Stats

Max CP 3,383

Max HP: 140

Attack: 303

Defense: 128

Stamina: 163

If you’re looking to utilize this Pokemon to its full potential, you’ll want to make sure you have either Bug Bite or Infestation set as your Fast Move, and X-Scissor ready to go for your charged attack.

Coming in second and third place, we have Shadow Pinsir and Shadow Scizor. Having any of these three on your team can help ensure a victory quickly and painlessly.

Dark Type – Mega Absol

Being a light in the Dark, you’ll find Mega Absol to be the most ferocious attacker for the Dark Type Pokemon.

Mega Absol Stats

Max CP: 3,301

Max HP: 140

Attack: 314

Defense: 130

Stamina: 163

If you want to use Mega Absol to your full advantage, you’ll want to pair them up with Snarl as your Fast Move, and Dark Pulse as your Charged Move. Using this Pokemon can inflict massive damage quickly while taking some punishment itself.

Rounding out second and third place, we have Mega Houndoom and Shadow Tyranitar. Both of these are great options if you have them, as well!

Dragon Type – Shadow Salamence

If you’re looking to showcase the power of the Dragon-type, you’ll just need to bring Shadow Salamence to the party!

Shadow Salamence Stats:

Max CP: 4,239

Max HP: 183

Attack: 277

Defense: 168

Stamina: 216

If you’re looking to truly showcase the power that Shadow Salamence has on offer, you’ll want to pair it up with Dragon Tail for your Fast Move, and Draco Meteor for your Charged Move. You’ll also find that Shadow Dragonite and Mega Charizard X are going to be your second and third most powerful Dragon-type Pokemon in this situation!

Electric Type – Shadow Raikou

Leading the pack is the powerful Legendary Pokemon Shadow Raikou. You’ll find a quick and effective attacker with this Pokemon, with impressive stats to boot.

Shadow Raikou Stats

Max CP: 3452

Max HP: 175

Attack: 241

Defense: 195

Stamina: 207

To take full advantage of their speed and attack power, you’ll want to pair your Shadow Raiku up with Thunder Shock for your Fast Move, and Wild Charge for your Charged move. Coming in second and third place for the Electric-type, we have Shadow Electivire and Shadow Zapdos. Some great choices all around for you to choose from!

Fairy Type – Shadow Gardevoir

A fan-favorite Pokemon since its inception, Shadow Gardevoir is not only one of the coolest designs, but one of the most powerful Pokemon in the game, especially in this Shadow form.

Shadow Gardevoir Stats

Max CP: 3,497

Max HP: 145

Attack: 237

Defense: 195

Stamina: 169

You’ll find yourself with a more than capable Fairy-type Pokemon with this choice, and pairing them up with Charm for your Fast Move, and Psychic for your Charged Move will allow you to sweep the floor with the competition. You’ll find that Shadow Granbull and Togekiss come in a close second and third, but you’ll have a great Pokemon with any of them!

Fighting Type – Shadow Machamp

For our Fighting-type Pokemon, you’ll find that Shadow Machamp is the strongest of the bunch. With some great moves and a lot of attack and stamina, you’ll find it near impossible to out-pace them.

Shadow Machamp Stats

Max CP: 3,455

Max HP: 175

Attack: 234

Defense: 159

Stamina: 207

Pairing this Fighting-type with Counter as their Fast Move, and Dynamic Punch for their Charged Move, you’ll find yourself to be almost unstoppable against any opponent. Rounding out second and third place, we have Shadow Hariyama and Lucario, who are both impressive in their own rights!

Fire Type – Mega Charizard Y

With the new revamps to Mega Evolution, you’ll find that Mega Charizard rounds out the pack at the top of its class.

Mega Charizard Y Stats

Max CP: 4,455

Max HP: 158

Attack: 319

Defense: 212

Stamina: 186

Pairing Mega Charizard Y with Fire Spin for your Fast Move, and Blast Burn for your Charged Move will give you a Pokemon that can demolish just about anything. Coming in second and third place, we have Mega Charizard X and Shadow Ho-Oh, who also have some quite impressive stats.

Flying Type – Shadow Moltres

Coming in at the top of the game for Flying-types, Shadow Moltres is not only another Legendary Pokemon but one inflicted by Shadow, as well.

Shadow Moltres Stats

Max CP: 3,917

Max HP: 175

Attack: 251

Defense: 181

Stamina: 207

Pairing Shadow Moltres with the moves Wing Attack for your Fast Move, and Overheat for your charged move will put you on top in any battle you face. Rounding this one out, we have Mega Pidgeot and Moltres, making the list once again in Non-Shadow form.

Ghost Type – Mega Gengar

Mega Gengar fights a tough battle to make it to first place, but its place here is well deserved, as they are extremely powerful, but also well-rounded.

Mega Gengar Stats

Max CP: 4,902

Max HP: 134

Attack: 349

Defense: 199

Stamina: 155

An absolute monster on the attack, pairing Shadow Claw for your Fast Move with Shadow Ball as your Charged Move, you’ll take the win over just about anything that your opponents can throw at you. Rounding out the pack is the legendary Giratina and Chandelure.

Grass Type – Mega Venusaur

It’s Big Boy season once Mega Venusaur comes out to play, boasting some amazing stats, and is a welcome addition to any team

Mega Venusaur Stats

Max CP: 4,181

Max HP: 162

Attack: 241

Defense: 246

Stamina: 190

Pairing this Mega Evolved Pokemon with Vine Whip for your Fast Attack and Frenzy Plant for your Charged Attack, you’ll be able to take anything on. Rounding out this list are Shadow Venusaur and Shadow Tangrowth, who both are quite capable on their own.

Ground Type – Garchomp

Bringing the pain to both land and sea, Garchomp takes the cake when it comes to being the most powerful Ground-type Pokemon around.

Garchomp Stats

Max CP: 4,479

Max HP: 201

Attack: 261

Defense: 193

Stamina: 239

It’s crazy how powerful this Pokemon is, and pairing it with Dragon Tail for your Fast Move, and Outrage for your Charged Move, you’ll survive anything out there. Rounding out the pack in second and third place, we have Shadow Mamoswine and Landorus (Therian Forme).

Ice Type – Shadow Mamoswine

While it didn’t get first place in the Ground-type category, Shadow Mamoswine takes it here for the Ice-type Pokemon available in the game.

Shadow Mamoswine Stats

Max CP: 3,763

Max HP: 203

Attack: 247

Defense: 146

Stamina: 242

A powerful Ice-type is a great thing to have and pairing Powder Snow for your Fast Move, and Avalanche as your Charged Move will get you on top just about every time. Coming in second and third place in this category, we have Mega Abomasnow and Shadow Weavile.

Poison Type – Mega Beedrill

Taking the top spot not only once, you’ll find that Mega Beedrill is also an excellent Poison-type Pokemon, as well!

Mega Beedrill Stats

Max CP 3,383

Max HP: 140

Attack: 303

Defense: 128

Stamina: 163

If you want to use its Poison-type to your full advantage, you’ll want to use Poison Jab as your Fast Move, and Sludge Bomb as your Charged Move to make sure you can bring the pain. Coming in second and third, we have Mega Gengar and Shadow Victreebell.

Psychic Type – Shadow Mewtwo

Shadow Mewtwo can mess with your foes without even laying a hand on them, thanks to their overpowered Psychic-type abilities.

Shadow Mewtwo Stats

Max CP: 4,724

Max HP: 181

Attack: 300

Defense: 182

Stamina: 214

You’ll find an absolute monster of a Pokemon here, and pairing it with Confusion for your Fast Move, and Psystrike for your Charged Move, you’ll be almost unstoppable. Rounding this one out, we have Mewtwo and Shadow Metagross

Rock Type – Shadow Tyranitar

Not only huge in stature but also in power, you’ll find that Shadow Tyranitar is going to be hard to be, no matter what you’re using.

Shadow Tyranitar Stats

Max CP: 4,335

Max HP: 190

Attack: 251

Defense: 207

Stamina: 225

One of the most powerful Pokemon in the game, make sure you pair it up with Smack Down for your Fast Move, and Stone Edge for your Charged Move to make quick work of any enemy. You’ll find Rhyperior and Rampardos rounding out the second and third place spots for this type.

Steel Type – Shadow Metagross

Finding a Shadow Metagross will be worth your time, as it is a hugely powerful Pokemon in the Steel-type genre.

Shadow Metagross Stats:

Max CP: 4,286

Max HP: 162

Attack: 257

Defense: 228

Stamina: 190

This goes to show that its shell isn’t just for looks, it’s quite the tank. Pair this Pokemon with Bullet Punch for your Fast Move, and Meteor Mash for your Charged Move to make your enemies suffer. Coming in second and third, we have Metagross and Dialga.

Water Type – Mega Blastoise

A fan favorite from the first generation of Pokemon games, this Mega Evolution is the clear winner for the Water-type.

Mega Blastoise Stats

Max CP: 4,455

Max HP: 160

Attack: 264

Defense: 237

Stamina: 188

Pair this terrifying turtle with Water Gun as your Fast Move, and Hydro Cannon for your Charged Move to cause incredible damage to your foes. Rounding out the Water-type Pokemon, we have Mega Gyarados and Shadow Swampert.

Normal Type – Regigigas

As a member of the legendary Giga Group, you’ll find that the big man is more than capable of holding its own.

Regigigas Stats

Max CP: 4913

Max HP: 187

Attack: 287

Defense: 210

Stamina: 221

Quite the powerful Pokemon, pairing it up with Zen Headbutt for your Fast Move and Giga Impact for your Charged Move, you’ll be near unstoppable. Coming up in second and third place, we have Mega Lopunny and Meloetta.

And there we have it, the big list of the best attackers that can be found in Pokemon GO, along with their movesets. If you’re looking to get the best team possible, get out into the world and start searching for these Pokemon to add to your team!

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.