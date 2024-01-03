Best Baldur’s Gate 3 Sorlock Multiclass Build

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Sorlock Multiclass is a powerful multiclass build from D&D 5th Edition that works just as well in Baldur’s Gate 3. It combines the best of the Sorcerer and Warlock classes into a single synergistic blaster character.

How to Build a Sorlock in Baldur’s Gate 3

Combining Sorcerer and Warlock levels is how you get one of the strongest multiclass builds in BG3 since Charisma is your main ability as it is used by both Warlocks and Sorcerers. The rest is about finding synergy with everything else to make sure you don’t waste any Ability points or levels.

First Level and Level Progression

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Your goal is to achieve the first two levels of the Warlock class and the first three of the Sorcerer class. The class you choose first determines your Saving Throw proficiency. Choosing Sorcerer first will grant you better Constitution saving throws, while starting as a level 1 Warlock will give you better Wisdom saving throws.

Related: How to Get the Infernal Robe in Baldur’s Gate 3

Pick the Fiend subclass for extra Temporary Hit Points and Draconic Bloodline for its defensive features. You’re also going to select the Quicken Spell Metamagic for the infamous Eldritch Blast Metamagic combo.

The Best Race for Sorlocks

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Honestly, the choice of race doesn’t make a huge difference in Baldur’s Gate 3. There’s no choice here that will hinder your progression in any noticeable way, but races that grant a +2 to an Ability might be good to max your charisma early. That said, some races don’t work that well. For instance, high elves get a cantrip, but you need intelligence to cast it.

That said, there’s always a way to optimize your choices. if you choose Tiefling, you will benefit from the Infernal Legacy, which is a Charisma-based ability. There’s also some pretty good utility from Githyanki Psionics. Drows also use Charisma for their Drow Magic feature.

Best Cantrips and Spells

The choice of higher-level spells will depend on the direction you wish to take with this build. If you want to go for a blaster build with lots of Eldritch Blasts, just take two levels as Warlock and go full Sorcerer then. It’s pretty easy to manage this build. Pick your favorite spells and use meta magic to increase the number of spells you can cast or quicken your spells and cast a bunch of Eldritch Blasts.

Alternatively, if you’re interested in exploring the powers of the Fiend Patron and taking advantage of the Warlock’s twice-per-combat maxed spell-casting, you might consider spells like Hunger of Hadar. Be sure to use the Thirsting Blade feature of the Warlock, and aim to reach the third level as a Sorcerer for the Quicken Spell and Twin Spell Metamagics.

Sorcerer Cantrips: Fire Bolt, Shocking Grasp

Fire Bolt, Shocking Grasp Sorcerer Spells: Firebolt, Shocking Grasp, Shield, Thunderwave

Firebolt, Shocking Grasp, Shield, Thunderwave Warlock Cantrips: Eldritch Blast

Eldritch Blast Warlock Spells: Eldritch Blast, Armor of Agathys, Arms of Hadar, Hex

- This article was updated on January 3rd, 2024