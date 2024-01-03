Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Bas-B is a fantastic battle rifle that feels great and can be turned into a beast for zombies — but you must have the right loadout. This guide will cover the best Bas-B zombies build in Modern Warfare 3.

Bas-B Zombies Build in MW3

This Bas-B zombies build for Modern Warfare 3 focuses on improving gun kick control, adding more ammo, and enhancing how the gun feels overall. Equip the following attachments to the Bas-B battle rifle in zombies, and you’ll turn this standard gun into a monster!

Muzzle: Bore-490

Bore-490 Underbarrel: Bruen Tactical Vertical Grip

Bruen Tactical Vertical Grip Rear Grip: STT88 Grip

STT88 Grip Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Optic: Slate Reflector

The Bas-B is one of the more accurate battle rifles by default, but it’s essential to reduce recoil as much as possible in zombies due to how many enemies you will be dealing with. The Bore-490 is an excellent choice for this battle rifle, as it will help tremendously with the rifle’s kick and recoil for a boost in accurate shooting. Pair the muzzle with the Bruen Tactical Vertical Grip, and your bullet spread will decrease when shooting from the hip — especially helpful when surrounded by zombies.

Adding the STT88 rear grip, you’ll find a gun with almost zero kick when shooting, making it much easier to use overall. Gun kick control is crucial when entering the higher threat zones, where each shot counts. Having a nasty gunkick can ultimately result in your demise, so big thanks to the STT88 for being there to help out in that regard.

Access to more ammo is a must, and you’ll find that within the 45-round magazine. There are almost no negatives to attaching this magazine to the Bas-B battle rifle, and it can save you from needing to reload constantly.

Lastly, the Slate Reflector optic is a top choice for any battle rifle mainly due to the style of crosshair included that makes it easy to land shots with ease. If you aren’t a fan of the Slate Reflector and decide to go another route, make sure you don’t select an optic that zooms in too far, considering most zombies will be in your face.

- This article was updated on January 3rd, 2024