The MTZ 762 is a powerful battle rifle in Modern Warfare 3 with significant damage, range, and mobility. Creating the best MTZ 762 zombies build involves reducing its weaknesses while improving its strengths.

We have you covered with how to do just that. Read on to learn which attachments to use for the MTZ 762 to create the best zombie build.

MTZ-762 Zombies Build in MW3

This MTZ 762 zombies build focuses on reducing recoil, the gun’s weakness, while maintaining its strengths through high mobility, range, and damage. Here are the attachments to use to create the best MTZ 762 zombies build in Modern Warfare 3:

Muzzle: Tempus GH50

Tempus GH50 Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Rear Grip: Marauder Grip

Marauder Grip Magazine: 30 Round Mag

30 Round Mag Optic: Slate Reflector

To start off with this build, we want to attach the Tempus GH50, an attachment that can be used on any gun in the game. The Tempus GH50 focuses on vertical recoil control, helping you steady your aim and land shots on the oncoming waves of zombies. The downfall is that its aim down sight speed will increase, but only slightly, and the benefit outweighs the one con.

Next, you’ll want to attach the Bruen Heavy Support Grip as the underbarrel to improve aiming stability for increased accuracy. This is one of the most preferred underbarrels in the game for players looking to have a steady shooting experience. To further improve stability, add the Marauder Grip as the rear grip, focusing on recoil control and enhancing handling.

As for the magazine and optic, you’ll have the best luck choosing the 30-round mag and the Slate Reflector, respectively. The 30-round magazine gives you a solid amount of ammo to deal with a handful of zombies before the need to reload, while the Slate Reflector includes a clear optic that isn’t too distracting. I found that the Slate Reflector is the most accurate out of all optics for both medium and close range.

- This article was updated on January 3rd, 2024