Best Haymaker Zombies Build in Modern Warfare 3

Considered one of the most complete shotguns in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, the damage and high handling of the Haymaker make the weapon a dream pick for Zombies players looking to excel at close range.

But although the gun can be great at its default state, a few modifications are a must if you plan on turning it into a game changer. Here’s the best Haymaker build in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Best Haymaker Zombies Build in MW3

As handling and mobility can be considered the most vital stats for a shotgun, the best Haymaker build in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies will be focused on using the Barrel, Muzzle, Underbarrel, Stock, and Laser attachments below to majorly boost them so that you can quickly cover more ground and clear hordes of zombies without the risk of being swarmed.

Muzzle: Flash Twist-90

Flash Twist-90 Barrel: Imperator Long Barrel

Imperator Long Barrel Underbarrel: FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip

FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip Laser: FTAC Grimline Laser

FTAC Grimline Laser Stock: No Stock Mod

The foundation of our build lies in using the No Stock Mod for a massive increase in mobility and handling while having the FTAC Grimline Laser, the Flash Twist-90, and the FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip as counters to the decrease in both Accuracy and Recoil Control that comes with the choice. Among the latter three mods, the FTAC Grimline Laser can be seen as the most vital, as the attachment will offer a massive boost in the weapon’s performance when shooting from the hip.

For our final mod pick, I decided to go with the Imperator Long Barrel for its increase in damage at almost no noticeable on-field drawback.

If you still haven’t acquired the No Stock Mod Attachment —which you can do by completing its Armory Unlock— I recommend that you go with the Blitz Tactical Grip.

Although the grip won’t offer the massive increase in mobility our preferred mod will, using it will allow you to boost both the gun’s Sprint to Fire Speed and Tac Stance Spread while preserving the Accuracy and Recoil Control increases provided by the remaining attachments in our build.

This guide was made while playing Modern Warfare 3 Zombies on PS5.

