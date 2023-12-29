Best Striker Zombies Build in Modern Warfare 3

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Considered by most of the community as the best all-rounder SMG in Modern Warfare 3, as well as a must-have for mid-range encounters, the Striker shines through its maneuverability and precision.

But how can you unlock the gun’s full potential while playing Zombies? Here’s the best build for the Striker Submachine Gun in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Best Striker Zombies Build in MW3

As the name of the game when playing the mode—specifically in the high-threat zone or within the Dark Aether Rifts—is speed and damage, the best Striker Build for Modern Warfare 3 Zombies will feature the laser, ammunition, stock, optic, and magazine attachments below:

Laser: Point-G3P 04

Point-G3P 04 Ammunition: .45 Auto Fragible

.45 Auto Fragible Stock: Lchmann MK2 Light Stock or No Stock

Lchmann MK2 Light Stock or No Stock Optic: SZ LoneWolf Optic

SZ LoneWolf Optic Magazine: 48 Round Mag (Using the 60 Round Drum can also work if you don’t mind the loss in handling and mobility).

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This Striker build is the best for MW3 Zombies as it makes full use of the massive increase in handling provided by the Point-G3P 04 to add to some of the gun’s biggest strengths. All while having in the Lachman K2 Light-Stock a further boost in mobility set to allow you to avoid being swarmed by hostiles or hunted by hellhounds or bosses/Special Zombies.

On the pure damage front, the pairing of the .45 Auto Fragible and the 48 Round Mag will allow you to perform longer continuous bursts of fire dealing increased damage without having to sacrifice speed, a feat that, when paired with the increase in handling provided by our chosen laser, will make the Striker as lethal as it can be.

To close the build, the addition of the SZ LoneWolf Optic improves the weapon’s performance when aiming down sights while also allowing you to hit targets from medium to long range with ease.

Using the VX Pinnaple Underbarrel in place of the Optic attachment will be my main choice if you plan on relying more on shots from the hip and do not care for the lack of a doted visor. Here’s how the gun’s stats will look while featuring the VX Pinnaple Underbarrel:

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This guide was made while playing Modern Warfare 3 Zombies on PS5.