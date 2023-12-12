Best Holger 556 Zombies Loadout in Modern Warfare 3

December 11th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
The Holger 556 is already a renowned rifle thanks to its efficiency in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s Multiplayer mode. However, you can turn it into the bane of undead existence with a few tweaks. Here’s the best Holger 556 loadout in MW3 Zombies!

Best Holger 556 Zombies Loadout

Best-Holger-556-Zombies-Loadout-Modern-Warfare-3-MW3
The best Holger 556 holdout in MW3 Zombies leans into its strengths when used in the tactical stance. These attachments double down on those advantages to make it a deadly, accurate weapon that’s quick to draw and quicker to kill.

  • Barrel: LM Inflix Short Heavy Barrel
  • Muzzle: STER45 Skyfury Compensator
  • Underbarrel: Bruen Bastion Angled Grip
  • Rear Grip: CT2000 Tactical Grip
  • Stock: RB Addle Assault Stock

I already liked this weapon while playing in multiplayer, but testing out the Zombies build, I found it can put in some serious work with the tac-stance. The LM Inflix Short Heavy Barrel does a nice job leaning into that, limiting spread for hipfire too, and sprint-to-fire speed is always a plus. The STER45 Skyfury Compensator looks snazzy, but it also helps contain your weapon recoil wonderfully in tac-stance.

The Bruen Bastion Angled Grip offers excellent stability across the board, and while you trade off more ADS speed, it doesn’t matter, as you’re going to use the tac-stance a lot in this mode at close quarters. The CT2000 Tactical Grip and RB Addle Assault Stock help tie this off, keeping your crosshairs narrow and you can switch from aiming to shooting zombies in the face on the fly.

Sadly, ADS is traded off in this case, so I left out the optics for this as they’d go largely unused. In a pinch, if you want to make every shot count against, say, bigger targets, ADS is still an option. But perhaps you’d prefer to quick-scope your prey if ADS is your poison?

