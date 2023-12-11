Best Lockwood 680 Zombies Loadout in Modern Warfare 3

Shotguns are a horror movie and gaming staple thanks to their raw output at close quarters, and if you know anything about zombies in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, they like to get close. Here is the best Lockwood 680 Zombies loadout in MW3 Zombies!

Best Lockwood 680 Zombies Build

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This Lockwood 680 loadout allows you to concentrate on hipfire and keeping your sights on the target for maximum damage in MW3 Zombies. These attachments help keep your focus on shredding the hordes while not being slowed down by rechambering or ADS.

Barrel: Lockwood Defender Heavy Long Barrel

Lockwood Defender Heavy Long Barrel Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Guard: Matuzek XRay Skeletonized Guard

Matuzek XRay Skeletonized Guard Bolt: Express Light Bolt

Express Light Bolt Stock: Xten Tactical Match Stock

The Lockwood Defender Heavy Long Barrel mitigates one of the biggest gripes about this gun, adding capacity for 4 extra rounds on the Lockwood 680. It will drag down your movement speed, so you’ll want every shot to count which is where the Lockgrip Precision-40 comes into play. This allows you to keep recoil and hipfire spread down, and while ADS speed is reduced, you don’t need it on this shotgun.

The Matuzek XRay Skeletonized Guard is my favorite attachment on this build, mitigating the speed loss from your barrel while also boosting your rechambering speed. After all, a pump-action shotgun’s main weakness against a zombie horde is the amount of time between each shot. The Express Light Bolt is a fantastic addition if you want to double down on rechambering, and the Xten Tactical Match Stock allows you to go from sprinting to shooting from the hip at a moment’s notice.

This build for the Lockwood 680 will significantly increase your odds of survival if you deploy with it in MW3 Zombies. It has a better ammo capacity and rechambering speed, and a comfortable set of attachments allowing you to blow away zombies at a moment’s notice while on the run. This is especially helpful for moments like the Act 2 Shepherd mission, although if you’re facing some of the bigger baddies of MW3 Season 1, consider something more long-range!

- This article was updated on December 11th, 2023