MW3 Zombies Shepherd Guide: How to Deploy to and Test the Neutralizer

Act 2 of the story for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies features an explosive finale that sets up the conclusion of the Dark Aether Arc. But first, you’ll need to break through the enemy defenses, deploy to, and successfully test the Neutralizer in MW3 Zombies.

How to Deploy to the Neutralizer in MW3 Zombies

Just like with the Extraction mission, the Shepherd mission will be available anytime once you’ve completed all of the other Act 2 missions. When you start a new run in MW3 Zombies, you’ll see an Exfil icon with a star instead of a doorway marked Shepherd in Threat Zone 2 when the rest of the Exfil markers appear. Make sure to select Shepherd on your tac-map so you don’t accidentally take on Extraction again.

Beyond that, you’ll call in and board an Exfil helicopter like usual, but this time to a mission with some pretty brutal moments.

How to Test the Neutralizer and Complete the Shepherd Mission in MWZ

The Shepherd mission in MW3 Zombies is straightforward:

Deploy to Neutralizer Test Site

Successfully Test the Neutralizer

Once you’ve jumped off the helicopter in the mission zone, you’ll first need to ascend the large building (курорт or ‘Resort’) just up from the shore. The game will likely guide you to two Ascension ropes in the interior courtyard, but you can take the path of least resistance on the left, where you can ascend to the roof with no enemies, saving armor and Self-Revives.

Beyond this, you’ll need to place explosive charges on 2 SAM batteries, and there will be a ton of mercs here, so stick to cover and wipe them out first. You’ll want to make sure the coast is clear because they will be aggressive. Once this is complete, you’ll go down to the ground level where the hard part starts.

First, you must clear the area of zombies, with Threat Zone 2 enemies dotting the area and overrunning the mercs guarding the Neutralizer. Then, you must activate the Neutralizer which is just like the vehicles from the Escort contracts. You’ll defend it for a longer amount of time than usual Escort contracts, and for this reason, I highly recommend a squad and lots of Sentry Guns.

The final act involves activating it when you’re met with a gnarly intruder. Hold fast, consider bringing your favorite weapon to Pack-a-Punch, and stay on your toes. Once the Neutralizer finishes, there will be no need to Exfil, and you’ll get your cutscene. Congrats on reaching Act 3!

