MW3 Zombies Chaperone Guide: How to Get Quick Revive Recipe

Many story missions in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies mode feature specific contracts and how to efficiently beat them. The Chaperone mission, however, guides you to one specific contract for the Quick Revive recipe in MW3 Zombies, so here is our guide on how to find it!

How to Get the Quick Revive Recipe in MW3 Zombies

You must select and complete the first 3 objectives in the Chaperone mission, after which you can pick up the Quick Revive recipe as a reward drop in MW3 Zombies. The objectives are the following:

Complete an Escort Contract

Kill 75 Zombies during a single Escort Contract

Maintain ACV’s health above 50%

The Escort contract’s icon resembles a small tank, and once you accept it you’ll be expected to protect an unmanned vehicle as it closes purple Aether rifts on its path. There are 3 rifts it must close, after which you must protect it until it launches a rocket into the sky.

The best way to do this successfully and ensure ACV health stays above 50% is to stand on top of the ACV after you start it, so you can shoot all approaching enemies. Keep high-capacity weapons or weapons you can reload quickly handy, and leave sniper rifles behind; you’ll need crowd control along with enough firepower to take down manglers that approach.

You can solo this contract easily, and getting 75 zombie kills is a cakewalk because there are so many. Consider an ammo mod like Cryo Freeze or Brain Rot.

Completing these 3 objectives ensures you can collect the Quick Revive recipe from the reward rift that opens when the contract is complete. If you die before reaching this reward, complete another Escort contract and you should be able to get it at the end all the same, it’s very similar to the Saboteur mission.

How to Exfil and Complete Chaperone in MWZ

Make sure to stow the Quick Revive recipe when you find it, and immediately go for exfil so you’ll have it forever. I recommend completing this contract in the threat level 1 zone and finding an exfil zone in this area just for extra certainty. There’s no point going to harder areas of the game to achieve the same result if you want to clear this mission.

What Does the Quick Revive Recipe Do in MW3 Zombies?

The Quick Revive Can is permanently available to craft before deployment with this recipe, giving you a can of this excellent Perk-a-Cola with a 2-hour cooldown each time you craft it. The Quick Revive Can has the following effects:

Reduces health regen delay time by 50%

Reduces the time it takes to revive an ally by 50%

This is incredibly beneficial for squads in sticky situations needing to regroup, or even solo players looking to pull off some daring guerrilla runs at Mercenary Strongholds. It’s an excellent reward in itself for completing this mission

- This article was updated on November 12th, 2023