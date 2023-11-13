MW3 Zombies Extraction Guide: How to Bring Dr. Jansen in for Questioning

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The story of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 may truly have its most compelling, exciting beats in the Zombies mode. The final mission in Act 1, ‘Extraction’, features you having to bring in Dr. Jansen for questioning in MW3 Zombies.

How to Bring Dr. Jansen in for Questioning in MW3 Zombies

When you deploy after taking this mission, the map will prompt you with an objective marker likely before you even open the map. This is how you bring in Dr. Jansen for questioning in MW3 Zombies. It’ll resemble an Exfil icon but with a star instead of a doorway in a random spot in the threat level 2 or ‘orange’ zone and it’ll be just like calling in a regular Exfil, only the smoke marking the spot will be blood-red. Hold ‘Square’ or ‘X’ to call in exfil and board the helicopter.

How to Complete the Extraction Mission in MWZ

The Extraction mission is a lot more like typical COD but with some zombies mixed in causing a bloody fracas and you’re supposed to break through it to reach Dr. Jansen. Once you land, grab the Deadbolt turret circuit board to your left. You are welcome to use it at the bottom of where you land, but I recommend keeping it until the mission’s finale. There is more than one to find but this one is easy to get.

The rest of the mission is simple. The objective is marked ahead by a yellow star. Do not stray from the path, and if you’re playing solo, bring multiple Self-Revives. Having a tier 2 Pack-a-Punch weapon is ideal, along with the following Perk-a-Colas:

Deadshot Daquiri (getting headshots bypasses pesky Merc armor)

Quick Revive (you’ll want to recover fast)

Speed Cola (the rapid reloads will come in clutch)

You’ll eventually ascend a building where you’ll need to use a laptop. Once you do, turn to your right, kill the sniper, and wait for the new objective marker to appear. Go toward it, sticking to cover and stick to the ground floor where you’ll reach a passage and some windows where you’ll see the good doctor. You must defend this position until the progress meter fills, then follow her to the exfil point on the roof.

If you have the circuit board, use it immediately on the turret at the helipad, this will make life easier for you. Your helo will arrive, then you just board, and bam, mission complete. You’ll be treated to a cutscene, and if so, congratulations on reaching Act 2!

- This article was updated on November 12th, 2023