Best WSP Swarm Akimbo Zombies Build in Modern Warfare 3

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies mode lets you bring your own customized loadout into the Urzikstan Exclusion Zone as long as you’ve got enough insured weapon slots, and many players feature the WSP Swarm as their weapon of choice.

While this SMG is hard to control and has a small magazine by default, it can become one of the best overall guns for Zombies with the right attachments. There are many ways to build the WSP Swarm, but this Akimbo build is the best for MW3 Zombies.

Best WSP Swarm Zombies Build

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This WSP Swarm build focuses on maximizing the weapon’s hip fire accuracy and damage range so it can be used effectively when dual-wielded. With these attachments, you’ll spend less time reloading and more time killing Zombies.

Barrel: WSP Reckless-90 Long Barrel

WSP Reckless-90 Long Barrel Laser: Point-G3P 04

Point-G3P 04 Ammunition: 9mm High Grain Rounds

9mm High Grain Rounds Magazine: 100 Round Drum

100 Round Drum Conversion Kit: WSP Akimbo Brace Stock

The WSP Reckless-90 Long Barrel will increase the WSP Swarm’s damage range with very few tradeoffs, something that the weapon sorely needs. Since this is an Akimbo build, the Point-G3P 04 Laser is a must-have since it significantly increases hip fire accuracy and reduces spread.

Related: MW3 Zombies Big Bounty Locations: Disciple, Mangler, and Mimic

As for Ammunition, the equipped 9mm High Grain Rounds will give the WSP Swarm yet another boost to damage range and bullet velocity at the cost of recoil, but that’s fixed by the Laser. These bullets fit perfectly in the 100 Round Drum, which has a self-explanatory effect. Finally, the WSP Akimbo Brace Stock lets you wield one WSP Swarm in each hand, transforming you into a Zombie slaying machine even without a Pack-a-Punch.

Image: Activision

You could swap the Ammunition out for a Muzzle attachment or make other similar tweaks, but it’s really hard to beat this WSP Swarm build for Zombies. Even if you did tweak it to make it your own, the same principles still apply. The best WSP Swarm builds will maximize the weapon’s range and reduce its recoil as much as possible. It’s the same idea that Warzone and Multiplayer players have, although they might opt to remove the laser so enemies can’t see it. That’s not an issue in Zombies though, so you can take advantage of visible lasers if you want.

With this WSP Swarm build, you’ll be able to tackle the toughest MW3 Zombies story missions and survive longer in the High Threat zone at the center of the map. This weapon is perfect for venturing into Dark Aether Rifts and farming Contracts to unlock any Schematics you may not have yet. Even if you’re up against Mercenaries, you’ll be able to take down Warlords with ease thanks to this incredibly versatile build.

- This article was updated on December 4th, 2023