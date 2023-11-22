How to Fix Strauss’s Research Not Dropping in MW3 Zombies Storm the Castle

Image: Sledgehammer Games

Nothing worse than spending a good amount of time shooting enemies only for the final reward not to drop. Here is how to fix Strauss’s Research not dropping in Storm the Castle in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

MW3 Zombies: How to Fix Strauss’s Research Not Dropping in Storm the Castle

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies has a lot of activities to do across all of Urzikstan, with the mission “Storm the Castle” being a very particular one for two reasons. On one hand, it makes the entirety of Tier 3 of Act 3 in Zombies mode. On the other hand, this mission presented a lot of problems for Modern Warfare 3 Zombies due to a bug. The last step of this mission involves collecting an item called Strauss’s Research after killing a Warlord, which takes place after infiltrating the Legacy’s Fortress which has a lot of resistance and traps. Many players and even Sledgehammer themselves reported the bug that affected this mission by not dropping the item, therefore soft-locking the mission’s progression.

While a temporary solution for the bug was to keep doing the mission – which is easier said than done if you take into account that you need to clear a Merc Camp and a Merc Stronghold before going after the Warlord -, after a recent update that took place on November 21, 2023, the Warlord kill is now squad-based. What does that mean? Well, as long as a single member of your party has the Storm the Caste mission equipped, Strauss’s Research will always drop. We can only infer that players in a party killing the Warlord without the mission active were the reason for the item not dropping. The issue is then fixed, so make sure to update your game and go back to try again!

I sincerely hope that you didn’t spend much time attempting to collect Strauss’s Research in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. At least you won’t have any issues now, meaning that you will only have to deal with countless amounts of mercenaries. Yay!

- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2023