MW3 Zombies Mercenary Camp Locations: Merc Cleanup Guide

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

For the terror of all who like me hate to face Mercenaries while exploring the Urzikstan map, the MW3 Zombies Merc Cleanup mission tasks you with heading to Mercenary Camps, killing 20 enemies stationed across them, and then looting three merc caches.

But as you might expect, finding the camps when you need the most can be a battle of its own. Here’s where to find the Mercenary Camps in MW3 Zombies.

MW3 Zombies Mercenary Camp Locations

Like the many strongholds featured across the map, the location of the Mercenary Camps will alter at random among set spots after each MW3 Zombies deployment. Normally, only a few camps will spawn during each deployment, with the majority of them being located in the Low-threat area of the map.

You can check out below a few spots where the Mercenary Camps can spawn in MWZ, based on my many deployments.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Related: How to Fix Uncommon Aether Tool Plans Not Dropping in MW3 Zombies

Where to Find Merc Camp Caches in MWZ

Upon entering a Mercenary Camp in MW3 Zombies, you will be able to find between one and three caches scattered around it. Although there’s no way to guarantee that will be the case for you, 90% of the camps I came across featured at least one cache by its center.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To make the feat of clearing the camps and getting the 20 kills easier while playing solo, I recommend that you bring a sniper rifle as well as make use of a 2 to 3-plate vest. Having a mid-range weapon with at least a level 1 Pack-a-Punch can also help (remember to upgrade your Pack-a-Puch to at least tier 3 if you plan on heading to a medium-threat camp). As you won’t have teammates to revive you, try to get a Revive Kit and make sure to use the Healing Aura Field Upgrade.

Luring zombies to the camps can also help make them easier, as they will not prioritize you over the mercenaries and take their attention. Just make sure to keep your eyes peeled to avoid getting your kills stolen by them.

This guide was made while playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on PS5.

- This article was updated on November 17th, 2023