Image: Activision

In Call of Duty: Modern Warfaze 3 Zombies, the only way to acquire the plans for the Uncommon Aether Tool can be done by completing the Act 1 Tier 3 Saboteur mission, which tasks you with completing an Aether Tool Extraction contract, killing 15 mercenaries while at it, and then destroying a reinforcement helicopter before exfilling with the plans.

But what can you do if the plans fail to drop? Here’s how to fix the Uncommon Aether Tool Plans not dropping error in MW3 Zombies.

How to Fix Uncommon Aether Tool Plans Not Dropping in MW3 Zombies

Although is not possible to fix it, you can work around the Uncommon Aether Tool Plans Not Dropping error in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies by completing another Aether Extraction Contract with the mission active.

In my case, the item only dropped once I interacted with the Aether Extraction Contract Reward Rift after completing all prior tasks, which included destroying the reinforcement helicopter. If even after doing so the item does not appear among the Rewards from the contract for you, try completing the contract again after exfilling and redeploying.

How to Quickly Shoot Down the Reinforcement Helicopter in MWZ

I managed to destroy the Reinforcement helicopter part of the Saboteur mission in MWZ quickly by using a Rocket Launcher. More specifically, I shot at the target while it descended with my LMG before shooting it with an RPG-7 at the moment it stopped to destroy it.

If you are planning on doing the mission alone, I recommend that you Pack a Punch your launcher to at least level 1. It is not recommended to try to complete Aether Extraction Contracts in Medium and High-threat zones while alone.

This guide was made while playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on PS5.

- This article was updated on November 17th, 2023