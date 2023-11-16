Image: Activision

Both the Hands Off and the Bring’ Em On Act 1 Tier 5 missions in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies task players with acquiring a Cyphered Tablet, which will drop from regular kills after you complete the first two objectives part of each mission.

But as we know for a fact that MWZ is currently full of bugs, what can you do if the item fails to drop during either mission? Here’s how to fix the Cyphered Tablet Not Dropping bug in MW3 Zombies.

How to Fix Cyphered Tablet Not Dropping in MW3 Zombies

Unfortunately, there’s no way to fix the Cyphered Tablet Not Dropping error in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies while in the same deployment. But don’t worry, although you cannot redo the first tasks part of the missions once completed, you can still avoid getting locked out of progression and get the item by following the guidelines below.

How to Get the Cyphered Tablet After Failing to in MWZ

If you either failed to get the Cyphered Tablet or the item just did not drop after you completed the other tasks part of either Hands Off or Bring’ Em On, you will be able to get it by simply deploying again while having the mission in question selected and then performing either Sentry Gun kills (if you did not manage to get the tablet during Hands Off) or kills while under the effect of the Frenzied Guard Field Upgrade —if the bug occurred during Bring’ Em On.

After doing that, keep your eyes pilled for the item and then just simply add it to your Rucksack once it drops. If the bug persists and the Cyphered Tablet still fails to drop, just be patient and keep redeploying to Urzikstan until it does.

This guide was made while playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on PS5.

