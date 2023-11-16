How to Fix Mercenary Convoy (Interceptor) Mission Not Working in MW3 Zombies

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you’re struggling with the Interceptor mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies not working, you aren’t alone. Plenty of players are reporting that either the Destroy Mercenary Convoy or Collect Stronghold Keycard objectives aren’t counting when completed. Here’s how to fix it!

How to Fix Mercenary Stronghold Keycard Not Dropping in MW3

After you’ve dealt with a Mercenary Convoy in MW3 Zombies, the defeated mercs leave behind a Mercenary Stronghold Keycard. This should contribute toward the “Collect Stronghold Keycard dropped by Mercenary Convoy” objective of the Interceptor quest, but that would imply that Zombies works properly.

This particular bug happened to me, but thankfully, I eventually completed the mission with a little bit of (forced) patience. If this mission objective isn’t working for you, the only thing you can do is try again in another match.

I’ve tried every possible solution you can think of, but it seems like repeating the objective is the only way to fix it. Luckily, there is a patch in the works that should fix this issue, along with other MW3 missions and objectives not tracking correctly.

It is worth noting that collecting a Mercenary Stronghold Keycard from another source, such as a Buy Station, does not contribute towards the quest (deliberately this time). You will need to pick up a Keycard from a Convoy, which you can find more about in our Interceptor guide.

How to Fix Destroy Mercenary Convoy Not Working

If your problem is with the “Destroy Mercenary Convoy” objective not completing, then there is a far easier fix: explosions! To get this mission objective to track, use explosives to blow up a Mercenary Convoy car. You’ll know it’s destroyed when you can’t drive it.

If that still isn’t working, and you’ve blown up the other Convoy vehicles, then repeating the objective in another match will be the only solution until the upcoming patch.

Once you’ve finally managed to complete Interceptor, the Freezer Burn mission may cause you even more trouble. Check out our guide on how to get Cryo Freeze ammo, which includes tips on making this upcoming task a little easier.

This guide was written while playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on Xbox Series X.

