Best Carcharodontosaurus Spawn Locations in ARK Survival Ascended

Image: Studio Wildcard

In ARK Survival Ascended, the Carcharodontosaurus, also known as “Carcha,” is a creature of great interest due to its immense power. If you want to find their spawn locations, we’ve got you covered!

The Best Carcha Spawn Points in Ark Survival Ascended

Carcharodontosaurus Location 1: Near the Metal Mountain

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Chances are you will see a powerful male Carcha in the vicinity of the Metal Mountain. This location is easily identifiable as it’s just below the mountain, with the Carno Island visible in the distance. The Red Obelisk and the ocean can be seen from the other side. On the map, this spot is approximately at 30 latitude and 80 longitude.

Carcharodontosaurus Location 2: The Middle Mountain

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Another remarkable Carcha spawn is near the Middle Metal Mountain. From this location, you can see the Snow Mountain in the distance, and the Blue Obelisk when you turn around. It’s crucial to scout the area thoroughly, especially inside the trees, as Carchas can be easily missed. This location is roughly at 30 latitude and 60 longitude.

Carcharodontosaurus Location 3: Near the Blue Obelisk

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This spot boasts a level 35 male Carcha. The Blue Obelisk is visible from here. This location is approximately at 30 latitude and 35 longitude.

Related: Best Giganotosaurus Spawn Locations in ARK Survival Ascended

Carcharodontosaurus Location 4: Top of the Northwest Mountain

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You can find a high-level Carcha near the top of a mountain. You should be very close to the mountain’s peak, so keep that in mind when hunting for the beast. This location is roughly at 30 latitude and 85 longitude.

Location 5: Northern Rocks

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This location is home to a level 20 male Carcha. From here, you can see the Blue Obelisk and the ocean, along with some distinctive pointy rocks. This spot is approximately at 20 latitude and 50 longitude.

Carcharodontosaurus Location 6: Inside the Volcano

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Last but not least, the Volcano is a hotspot for Carcha spawns. In fact, it’s not uncommon to find multiple Carchas and even a Giga here. This is the top of the volcano, a very noticeable landmark.

- This article was updated on January 4th, 2024