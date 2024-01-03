Best Giganotosaurus Spawn Locations in ARK Survival Ascended

Image: ARK Unity

The staple of the franchise, as well as one of the most beloved dinosaurs in ARK Survival Ascended, the Giganotosaurus is a force to be wrecked and a creature capable of making short work of all in its way given its massive health pool and damage.

True to that, finding the theropod is no easy task. To help you spot and tame the game’s most fearsome dinosaur, here are the best Gigantosaurus spawn locations in ARK Survival Ascended, as well as how to tame them.

Best ARK Survival Ascended Giga Spawn Locations

Although you can find the Giganotosaurus across multiple maps in ARK Survival Ascended, the dinosaur can be found most commonly and in its largest quantity in the Volcano located close to the center of The Island map. At the Volcano, they seem to spawn most frequently by a pathway leading to the core.

You can check out all of the spots where the Giga can spawn on The Island in the image below, with the volcano’s location marked in white.

Image: ARK Unity, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy

I don’t recommend searching for the Giga during nighttime in any area except for the Volcano, as the creature’s large frame will not stop it from camouflaging itself with the environment.

How to Easily Tame a Giganotosaurus in ARK Survival Ascended

After spotting a Giganotosaurus on ARK Survival Ascended, you will be able to tame it by getting out of its reach —the best way to do that can be done by using flying mounts like the Quetzal to drop you in a spot meeting the criteria— before shooting it with tranquilizing projectiles until the creature is down.

Once the Giganotosaurus goes down, build a few Dinosaur Gateways around it for safe measure, and then open its inventory before adding a large amount of meat and a few dozen narcotics to it. Once you do that, simply wait and keep the dinosaur unconscious as it feeds to tame it. On multiplayer and depending on your food of choice, it will take from around 1 to 3 hours for the taming process to be completed. You can also speed up the process by 30% with a Sanguine Elixir.

Best Foods to Tame the Giganotosaurus

According to both ARK Unity and our own experience, the best foods for taming the Giganotosaurus are Raw Mutton, Raw Prime Meat, and Exceptional Kibble. Of the three, the Exceptional Kibble has the highest taming success rate and will provide the quickest taming time frame.

Although you can get both Raw Mutton and Raw Prime Meat by hunting Ovis and hatchlings respectively, you can cook Exceptional Kibbles in ARK Survival Ascended by using 10x Mejo Berries, 1 Giant Bee Honey, 1 Lazarus Chowder, and 1 Special Egg.

- This article was updated on January 3rd, 2024