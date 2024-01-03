Image: Studio Wildcard / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

Quetzals are majestic birds found across the island in Ark Survival Ascended, but they aren’t the easiest to find unless you know where to look. This guide will cover the best Quetzal spawn locations in Ark Survival Ascended, allowing you to hunt them down whenever you please.

Where Do Quetzals Spawn in Ark Survival Ascended?

Image: Studio Wildcard / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

It’s hard to pinpoint the exact spawn locations of a Quetzal in Ark Survival Ascended, but there are known locations where they like to roam about. In the image attached, you will find four black circles that surround the area where Quetzals spawn. Once you enter those areas, finding the Quetzals is fairly straightforward, considering they have large wings and bold colors.

It’s recommended to check the smaller areas first, as it won’t require too much exploring before running into a Quetzal. Either way, once you start to fully understand and learn the areas found in the black circles, finding a Quetzal should take no longer than a matter of minutes!

How to Tame a Quetzal in Ark Survival Ascended

The best way to tame a Quetzal in Ark Survival Ascended is to start from the skies with a flying mount and look downward in the spawn area. Quetzal birds like to spawn from the ground and eventually fly up into the sky, making a high vantage point a great way to spot them and plan for your chance to close in. If you approach the Quetzal from the ground, they will likely fly away and escape.

Once you find a location above ground, wait for the Quetzal to launch into the air. Once it does, you will need the following items: Net Gun, Grappling Hooks, and Parachute.

Related: Ark Survival Ascended Note Run for XP: Fastest Way to Level Up

First, jump off your flying mount and head towards the Quetzal with your parachute. Next, shoot the grapple hook into your flying mount so you stay in the air. Switch to the Net Gun and shoot it at the Quetzal to bring it down to the ground floor. You will now have to tame it officially.

To officially tame the Quetzal, use Tranquilizer darts to knock it out cold while it’s trapped in your Net Gun. I recommend using Dino Gateways and two archways to trap the Quetzal to prevent it from getting away, as Tranquilizer darts can take time to work efficiently. If the bird wakes up, shoot more Tranq Darts at it immediately.

Once the Quetzal is out cold, start feeding it Exceptional Kibble. You will need a lot of kibble to complete the taming process, so make sure you come prepared. This whole process can be tricky initially, so don’t feel discouraged if you fail the first time. Wait for another Quetzal to spawn and follow the steps mentioned again, and eventually, you will tame the majestic bird for yourself!

- This article was updated on January 3rd, 2024