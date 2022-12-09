Are you wondering what the best cars per class in Need for Speed Unbound are? Need for Speed Unbound is EA’s hit new entry in the Need for Speed franchise. You have 140 cars to choose from at launch, so it may be hard to know which car is the best. However, we have chosen the best cars for each class to make your decision that much easier. Here is everything you need to know about the best cars per class in Need for Speed Unbound.

Best Cars Per Class in Need For Speed Unbound

The cars in Need for Speed Unbound are broken into five tiers based on their performance in areas like top speed, acceleration, grip, and drifting ability.

B – 1997 Porsche 911 Carrera S

The 1997 Porsche 911 Carrera S is rated 156 and is the fastest car in Tier B. Its top speed is 168 and can reach 0-60 in 5.2 seconds. The Porsche 911 Carera S also features rear-wheel drive, which will help your sliding ability during drift events.

A – 2010 BMW M3 Coupe

The BMW M3 Coupe is the fastest car in the A tier. It has an outstanding balance of Drift and Grip. This car has a top speed of 179 and can reach 0-60 in 4.5 seconds. Like the Porsche 911 Carrera S it is a rear-wheel drive that makes sliding easier in drift events.

A+ – 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray or 2017 Astin Martin DB11

You have a choice between two different cars in this tier. The fastest car in the A+ tier is the Astin Martin DB11, but the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is a bit lighter. Whether you are looking for a higher top-end speed or better handling out of turns will determine which car you pick in this tier.

S – 2009 Lambergini Murcielago LP 670-4 SV

The Lamborghini Murcielago is rated 305 and has the best handling and Grip out of any car on this list with its 40% Grip and All Wheel Drive setup. It has a top speed of 213 and can go 0-60 in 3.1 seconds.

S+ – 2016 Koenigsegg Regera

The 2016 Koenigsegg Regera is a bit harder to drive than the Bugatti Chiron Sport, so it will take a bit of practice to master, but once you do, you will be the best of the best. It has a rating of 400+, a top speed of 256, and can go 0-60 in 2.7 seconds.

Need For Speed Unbound is available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on December 9th, 2022