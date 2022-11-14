All Songs In Need For Speed Unbound

For the latest Need For Speed entry, it seems that its new visual style isn’t the only thing to look out for. Alongside a fresh coat of paint, the next thing a vehicle needs is the proper soundtrack to set the mood just right. And, it looks like Need For Speed Unbound is bringing the talent, front and center.
Alongside A$AP Rocky portraying a character in this title, it seems like he is helping out with bringing a killer soundtrack to the newest title in this long-running franchise. Injecting a shot of nitrous into our veins, gamers have plenty to look forward to as this title comes closer to release.
All Songs On The Need For Speed Unbound Soundtrack
With plenty of familiar faces and some newcomers, players will have an overwhelming amount of tracks to listen to while they cruise around Lakeshore with friends in their favorite vehicles. With more tracks than most games, you’ll be sure to find something that piques your interest as you find out who made the cut for the soundtrack for this hotly anticipated racer.
|Artist Name
|Track Name
|The God Hour
|A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ant
|Shabba
|A$AP Ferg featuring A$AP Rocky
|Babushka Boi
|A$AP Rocky
|Palace
|A$AP Rocky
|Sh*ttin Me
|A$AP Rocky
|Воїн
|Alina Pash
|Eyes Closed
|Alison Wonderland
|Amir Obe
|WISH YOU WELL
|Ey Paavi
|Ammar 808 featuring Kali Dass
|Ice Cream
|Anna Lunoe featuring Nakamura Minami
|BOOTY
|Ash-B featuring Mckdaddy
|Kolo Kolo
|Balming Tiger featuring Omega Sapien, bj wnjn
|Apricots
|Bicep
|Arab Femcee Cypher
|Big Hass, Faffyraps, Little G Fresh, Rann, Medusa TN, Nayomi & Big Moe
|Villano Antillano: BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 51
|Bizarrap & Villano Antillano
|In meinem Benz
|Bonez MC & AK AUSSERKONTROLLE
|She Will Be
|Botany
|Split
|Brrodinski featuring Peewee Longway
|Front To Back
|Buku
|Trophy
|Charli XCX
|Check the Lock
|clipping.
|Militant
|Cristale
|Strangers
|Danger Mouse & Black Thought featuring A$AP Rocky and Run The Jewels
|Worry No More
|Diplo featuring Lil Yachty and Santigold
|Punya Paap
|DIVINE
|Mmaso
|Ecko Bazz
|Curse 4 U (Joo Joo)
|Eliza Legzdina
|Несправедливо
|Grebz
|Empire
|Higher Brothers
|Eyez on Em
|ICYTWAT
|Taco
|IDK & Kaytranada
|Sxuthside
|JMK$
|Neo Gal Wop
|JP THE WAVY
|Гори (Gory)
|KALUSH featuring alyona alyona
|TIME
|Kasien, Kelvin Krash
|THIEF IN THE NIGHT
|Kelvin Krash & COUCOU CHOLE
|Vroom Vroom
|Kidd Kenn
|Azo Toke
|KOKOKO!
|Je ne sais pas
|Lous and The Yakuza, Sfera Ebbasta
|BIG PERSONA
|Maxo Kream ft. Tyler, The Creator
|WICKED
|MILKBLOOD, PVRIS
|Shout Like
|Moksi, LexBlaze
|blessing me w/ Pa Saliue & Skillibeng
|Mura Masa
|Deal Wiv It
|Mura Masa, slowthai
|TAPPAT DET HELT
|ODZ, Ivory, Slowface
|SIRI
|Oki featuring Gedz
|Tłoki
|Oliver Olson, Gibbs
|Vampire
|Payday, Danny Brown
|Life Signs – Roll Mix
|Pépe
|Slay3r
|Playboi Carti
|HEY NEIGHBOR!
|poutyface
|Versace Hottie
|Princess Nokia
|Money
|Rico Nasty featuring Flo Milli
|Hout
|Rozzma
|Autobahn
|SCH
|Be a H*e/Break a H*e
|Shirin David, Kitty Kat
|SLIME
|Shygirl
|Ascension
|Slikback
|Stay “100”
|Smooky MarGielaa
|The Door
|Space 92
|Renegade
|Steff da Campo, SMACK
|Carbon Footprint
|Strategy
|Fun
|Terror Jr
|Tared
|The Synaptik
|SP*** OUT
|Thoto
|Where Is My Mind?
|Tkay Maidza
|Yodaka
|Tohji, Loota, Brodinski
|Linda
|Tokischa, ROSALÍA
|Racked
|Tommy Cash
|Dame Mais
|Tropkillaz, Rincon Sapiência, Clau
|Cryptic Speech
|UMEK
Now that you know what tracks will be blaring as you race down the freeway, making sure your avatar matches the vibes of your favorite car and favorite tracks will be key. Gamers confused about which version to pre-order to get the most bang for their buck can rest easy unless you happen to be playing on a last-generation console.
Need For Speed Unbound will be released on December 2, 2022, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.
- This article was updated on November 14th, 2022