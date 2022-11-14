All Songs In Need For Speed Unbound

Find out all of the tracks available in Need for Speed Unbound!

November 14th, 2022 by Shaun Cichacki
For the latest Need For Speed entry, it seems that its new visual style isn’t the only thing to look out for. Alongside a fresh coat of paint, the next thing a vehicle needs is the proper soundtrack to set the mood just right. And, it looks like Need For Speed Unbound is bringing the talent, front and center.

Alongside A$AP Rocky portraying a character in this title, it seems like he is helping out with bringing a killer soundtrack to the newest title in this long-running franchise. Injecting a shot of nitrous into our veins, gamers have plenty to look forward to as this title comes closer to release.

All Songs On The Need For Speed Unbound Soundtrack

With plenty of familiar faces and some newcomers, players will have an overwhelming amount of tracks to listen to while they cruise around Lakeshore with friends in their favorite vehicles. With more tracks than most games, you’ll be sure to find something that piques your interest as you find out who made the cut for the soundtrack for this hotly anticipated racer.

Artist NameTrack Name
The God HourA$AP Rocky, A$AP Ant
ShabbaA$AP Ferg featuring A$AP Rocky
Babushka BoiA$AP Rocky
PalaceA$AP Rocky
Sh*ttin MeA$AP Rocky
ВоїнAlina Pash
Eyes ClosedAlison Wonderland
Amir ObeWISH YOU WELL
Ey PaaviAmmar 808 featuring Kali Dass
Ice Cream Anna Lunoe featuring Nakamura Minami
BOOTYAsh-B featuring Mckdaddy
Kolo KoloBalming Tiger featuring Omega Sapien, bj wnjn
ApricotsBicep
Arab Femcee CypherBig Hass, Faffyraps, Little G Fresh, Rann, Medusa TN, Nayomi & Big Moe
Villano Antillano: BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 51Bizarrap & Villano Antillano
In meinem BenzBonez MC & AK AUSSERKONTROLLE
She Will BeBotany
SplitBrrodinski featuring Peewee Longway
Front To BackBuku
TrophyCharli XCX
Check the Lockclipping.
MilitantCristale
StrangersDanger Mouse & Black Thought featuring A$AP Rocky and Run The Jewels
Worry No MoreDiplo featuring Lil Yachty and Santigold
Punya PaapDIVINE
MmasoEcko Bazz
Curse 4 U (Joo Joo)Eliza Legzdina
НесправедливоGrebz
EmpireHigher Brothers
Eyez on EmICYTWAT
TacoIDK & Kaytranada
SxuthsideJMK$
Neo Gal WopJP THE WAVY
Гори (Gory)KALUSH featuring alyona alyona
TIMEKasien, Kelvin Krash
THIEF IN THE NIGHTKelvin Krash & COUCOU CHOLE
Vroom VroomKidd Kenn
Azo TokeKOKOKO!
Je ne sais pasLous and The Yakuza, Sfera Ebbasta
BIG PERSONAMaxo Kream ft. Tyler, The Creator
WICKEDMILKBLOOD, PVRIS
Shout LikeMoksi, LexBlaze
blessing me w/ Pa Saliue & SkillibengMura Masa
Deal Wiv ItMura Masa, slowthai
TAPPAT DET HELTODZ, Ivory, Slowface
SIRIOki featuring Gedz
TłokiOliver Olson, Gibbs
VampirePayday, Danny Brown
Life Signs – Roll MixPépe
Slay3rPlayboi Carti
HEY NEIGHBOR!poutyface
Versace HottiePrincess Nokia
MoneyRico Nasty featuring Flo Milli
HoutRozzma
AutobahnSCH
Be a H*e/Break a H*eShirin David, Kitty Kat
SLIMEShygirl
AscensionSlikback
Stay “100”Smooky MarGielaa
The DoorSpace 92
RenegadeSteff da Campo, SMACK
Carbon FootprintStrategy
FunTerror Jr
TaredThe Synaptik
SP*** OUTThoto
Where Is My Mind?Tkay Maidza
YodakaTohji, Loota, Brodinski
LindaTokischa, ROSALÍA
RackedTommy Cash
Dame MaisTropkillaz, Rincon Sapiência, Clau
Cryptic SpeechUMEK

Now that you know what tracks will be blaring as you race down the freeway, making sure your avatar matches the vibes of your favorite car and favorite tracks will be key. Gamers confused about which version to pre-order to get the most bang for their buck can rest easy unless you happen to be playing on a last-generation console.

Need For Speed Unbound will be released on December 2, 2022, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 14th, 2022

