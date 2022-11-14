All Songs In Need For Speed Unbound

For the latest Need For Speed entry, it seems that its new visual style isn’t the only thing to look out for. Alongside a fresh coat of paint, the next thing a vehicle needs is the proper soundtrack to set the mood just right. And, it looks like Need For Speed Unbound is bringing the talent, front and center.

Alongside A$AP Rocky portraying a character in this title, it seems like he is helping out with bringing a killer soundtrack to the newest title in this long-running franchise. Injecting a shot of nitrous into our veins, gamers have plenty to look forward to as this title comes closer to release.

All Songs On The Need For Speed Unbound Soundtrack

With plenty of familiar faces and some newcomers, players will have an overwhelming amount of tracks to listen to while they cruise around Lakeshore with friends in their favorite vehicles. With more tracks than most games, you’ll be sure to find something that piques your interest as you find out who made the cut for the soundtrack for this hotly anticipated racer.

Artist Name Track Name The God Hour A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ant Shabba A$AP Ferg featuring A$AP Rocky Babushka Boi A$AP Rocky Palace A$AP Rocky Sh*ttin Me A$AP Rocky Воїн Alina Pash Eyes Closed Alison Wonderland Amir Obe WISH YOU WELL Ey Paavi Ammar 808 featuring Kali Dass Ice Cream Anna Lunoe featuring Nakamura Minami BOOTY Ash-B featuring Mckdaddy Kolo Kolo Balming Tiger featuring Omega Sapien, bj wnjn Apricots Bicep Arab Femcee Cypher Big Hass, Faffyraps, Little G Fresh, Rann, Medusa TN, Nayomi & Big Moe Villano Antillano: BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 51 Bizarrap & Villano Antillano In meinem Benz Bonez MC & AK AUSSERKONTROLLE She Will Be Botany Split Brrodinski featuring Peewee Longway Front To Back Buku Trophy Charli XCX Check the Lock clipping. Militant Cristale Strangers Danger Mouse & Black Thought featuring A$AP Rocky and Run The Jewels Worry No More Diplo featuring Lil Yachty and Santigold Punya Paap DIVINE Mmaso Ecko Bazz Curse 4 U (Joo Joo) Eliza Legzdina Несправедливо Grebz Empire Higher Brothers Eyez on Em ICYTWAT Taco IDK & Kaytranada Sxuthside JMK$ Neo Gal Wop JP THE WAVY Гори (Gory) KALUSH featuring alyona alyona TIME Kasien, Kelvin Krash THIEF IN THE NIGHT Kelvin Krash & COUCOU CHOLE Vroom Vroom Kidd Kenn Azo Toke KOKOKO! Je ne sais pas Lous and The Yakuza, Sfera Ebbasta BIG PERSONA Maxo Kream ft. Tyler, The Creator WICKED MILKBLOOD, PVRIS Shout Like Moksi, LexBlaze blessing me w/ Pa Saliue & Skillibeng Mura Masa Deal Wiv It Mura Masa, slowthai TAPPAT DET HELT ODZ, Ivory, Slowface SIRI Oki featuring Gedz Tłoki Oliver Olson, Gibbs Vampire Payday, Danny Brown Life Signs – Roll Mix Pépe Slay3r Playboi Carti HEY NEIGHBOR! poutyface Versace Hottie Princess Nokia Money Rico Nasty featuring Flo Milli Hout Rozzma Autobahn SCH Be a H*e/Break a H*e Shirin David, Kitty Kat SLIME Shygirl Ascension Slikback Stay “100” Smooky MarGielaa The Door Space 92 Renegade Steff da Campo, SMACK Carbon Footprint Strategy Fun Terror Jr Tared The Synaptik SP*** OUT Thoto Where Is My Mind? Tkay Maidza Yodaka Tohji, Loota, Brodinski Linda Tokischa, ROSALÍA Racked Tommy Cash Dame Mais Tropkillaz, Rincon Sapiência, Clau Cryptic Speech UMEK

Now that you know what tracks will be blaring as you race down the freeway, making sure your avatar matches the vibes of your favorite car and favorite tracks will be key. Gamers confused about which version to pre-order to get the most bang for their buck can rest easy unless you happen to be playing on a last-generation console.

Need For Speed Unbound will be released on December 2, 2022, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 14th, 2022