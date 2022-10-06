Can You Edit Your Avatar In Need For Speed Unbound?

If you’re looking to make your character as fresh as your ride in Need For Speed Unbound, you may be wondering if there is any form of character customization in the game. While it seems that we will be able to change just about any part of our vehicle, you’ll want to be feeling just as fresh as you cruise around Lakeshore with your friends in multiplayer.

But, while the initial reveal trailer showcased plenty of vehicles, as well as highlighted the unique visual style that the game is aiming for, there wasn’t much talk in the way of customization for your avatar. Let’s dive into the details, and find out if you’ll be able to deck your character out in the latest trends, or if you’re going to be stuck with a plain avatar through your playthrough.

Can You Create A Character In Need For Speed Unbound?

While there hasn’t been much talk in the way of full character customization, you will be able to change the style of your character around, according to an EA Press Release. Partnering up with fashion innovators and designers, you’ll be able to give your character the unique style that they’ve been looking for this whole time and something to match the personality that you’re putting into your vehicle.

While there are not currently any designer brands that they have showcased, the general design of the characters and the art style that they’re going for this time around looks to bring in fans of any age and group. Plus, with the full list of vehicles that are available in the game, you’ll be able to make the perfect outfit and the perfect car for your night on the town.

Making sure that you’re prepared to explore this new world will be a big key to your enjoyment, so make sure that you’re checking into our Need For Speed Guide Section, which will be loaded up as the game gets closer to release.

Need For Speed Unbound will be available on December 2, 2022, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.