Will Need For Speed Unbound Be On PlayStation 4 Or Xbox One?

It’s been a while since there has been this much hype surrounding a Need For Speed title. Since Need For Speed Unbound was revealed to the public, gamers have wanted to know everything they can about this uniquely styled racer and what it may bring to the table. However, will this be one of those titles that leave the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in the dust?

Let’s find out if this title’s unique flair is going to be something that pushes the boundaries, or if you’ll still be able to enjoy this title on a previous-generation console. With the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 already confirmed, it’s time to find out if you’ll be able to play this game with your friends if you have an Xbox One or PlayStation 4!

Will Need For Speed Unbound Be On Xbox One or PlayStation 4?

It seems that the time to start looking for a new console is now if you’re hoping to get into some multiplayer hijinx with your friends in Need For Speed Unbound. It has been confirmed that there is no version of this title planned for last-generation consoles, so players still using their favorite systems may finally have a reason to upgrade if this game can stand up to the hype.

With plenty of different vehicles to choose from and even character customization, it looks like EA is going all in with this new entry in the long-running franchise. Bringing a fresh coat of paint wasn’t all that they have up their sleeves as the game is confirmed to run at 4K/60FPS on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, something that last-generation consoles wouldn’t be able to compete with.

As you make your way around Lakeshore in your favorite ride, you’ll need to hope that your friends can get their hands on the newest generation of consoles if you’re hoping to cruise these lands together. While it’s a bit of a shame that players on last-generation consoles won’t be able to jump into the fun, we can hope that the focus on the current generation will help them push new boundaries for the franchise.

Need For Speed Unbound will be available on December 2, 2022, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.