Need For Speed Unbound: Release Date, Pre-Order Bonus, Palace Edition, and Everything We Know

Need for Speed Unbound is a reimagining of the classic underground, illegal street racing that original fans of the series came to love in the old days of the PlayStation 2. As Criterion returns to the series for the first time since Need for Speed Rivals, fans have been building hype for the game that looks to return to its roots.

In our guide, we will show you when the game releases, pre-order bonuses, the Palace Edition bonuses, and much more. Here is what we know:

Need For Speed Unbound Release Date, Bonuses Revealed

Need for Speed Unbound will release on Dec. 2, 2022. In it, players will be returning to the streets to race to the top while lighting up the streets with their own unique style.

Gamers who have seen the game’s Steam page on PC may have noticed that pre-orders are available for the base Need for Speed Unbound game for $70 and a slightly pricier Palace Edition. What bonuses do you get for pre-ordering the game? Read on to find out.

Need For Speed Unbound Pre-Order, Palace Edition Bonuses

Gamers who have checked out the store page for Need for Speed Unbound may have noticed that they can already pre-order the game now. When it releases on Dec. 2, Need for Speed Unbound will feature a vibrant soundtrack led by A$AP Rocky and AWGE that will put an extra sound and bump to your stylish, vibrant street racing gameplay.

If you pre-order the base game now, you will get a new driving effect, a new license plate, a new banner artwork and sticker, plus $150,000 in the bank for multiplayer only.

When players pay $10 more, totaling $80 for the pre-order Unbound Palace edition of Need for Speed Unbound, players will get the following, according to a chart on the game’s steam page:

Four “stunningly intense custom cars”

New “gassy” driving effects

Mashman decals and license plate

An exclusive character pose and banner artwork

A special clothing pack containing 20 unique items to customize your character

That is everything we know about the upcoming Need for Speed Unbound game.

Need for Speed Unbound will release on Dec. 2 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 7th, 2022