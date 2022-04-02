Best Classes, Twists of Fate, and Starting Stats in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Character Creation Guide

Before you make your way through the world of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, you’ll be asked to do a series first: Create Your Character. You’ll be able to not only customize the way that they look, but also the class that they are a part of, allowing you to be a Powerful Brr-Zerker and harness the power of ice, or take foes on more stealthily with the Stabomancer class.

You’ll want to make sure that you are prepared, although you’ll be able to double up with another class later in the game, but when you are first starting, making sure you pick the right class is going to help make this experience more fun for yourself, or you and your friends. So, let’s dig in and see what makes each class great, not so great, or just plain awful, along with skills that you should select with your class!

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Best Classes, Twists of Fate, and Starting Stats

As you start up the game, you’ll be able to select from six different classes at the start, each with its strengths and weaknesses. We’re going to do this a little differently, and pair them along with your gameplay type, so you can pick your preferred class, and build from there.

Damage

If you’re looking to cause extreme damage, and aren’t afraid to get up close and personal, you’ll want to choose either the Brr-Zerker or Clawbringer class at the beginning of your journey. Both of these classes offer great melee damage, as well as great Class Feats and Action Skills that can help you get out of the stickiest of situations. If you are playing in a group, and can only choose one, we recommend the Clawbringer class, as their Wyvern Companion can be a game-changer for the amount of damage it can do.

If you select one of these two classes, the best Twist of Fate that you can choose for them would either be Villiage Idiot or Recovery Inventory Hoarder, as with Villiage Idiot getting our recommendation, as it gives you an extra 8 Strength, +10% Crit Damage, but also pairs you with -3 Intelligence and -3% Spell Cooldown.

Ranged

If you’re much more akin to hiding in the shadows and want to take enemies out from afar, you’ll want to look more into the Spore Warden or Spellshot classes, as you’ll be able to stay behind and offer support to your team or allow you to cast crazy spells and cause massive damage to your foes from far away. Both of these classes offer great Class Feats and Action Skills once again, but the Spore Warden takes the cake this round, as his Mushroom Companion can help you out in the best ways, offering you a way to cause great damage to many foes.

The best Twists of Fate to choose when you select either of these two classes would be either Raised By Elves or Failed Monk. We would personally recommend Raised By Elves in this situation, as it gives you an extra 2 Dexterity, +4% Crit Damage, but also pairs that with -2 Constitution and -10% Max HP. Thankfully, being ranged will allow you to manage your health a bit more, so the extra Dexterity and Crit Damage will help out tremendously.

Stealth

If you want to stick to the shadows and bring your foes down with a solid hit, you’ll want to select either the Stabbomancer or Graveborn class. The Stabbomancer is going to be your go-to pick if you want to hide in the shadows, while the Graveborn will allow you to harness the power of the dead. While the latter sounds better than the former, you’ll want to stick with the Stabbomancer class in this situation, as the amount of critical damage they can cause is mindboggling.

The Twists of Fate that are recommended for these two classes would be Village Idiot or Failed Monk. If you are selecting the Stabbomancer, you’ll want Village Idiot, as the even higher increase of Crit Damage can make this easily the best starting class in the game. Failed Monk would be better suited towards the Graveborn Class, as you’ll get 2 Intelligence, +2% Spell Cooldown, and +4 Wisdom and +8 Status Damage, while dealing with some decrease in Strength, Crit Damage, Dexterity, and Crit Chance.

When it comes to finding the best stats to level up, our own J.T. Isenhour did some in-depth coverage of which stats to level up first for your character, so you’ll want to view that alongside this page to make the most epic champion that Bunkers and Badasses have ever seen!

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.