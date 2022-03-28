Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Best Stats to Level Up First

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is what happens when Borderlands meets Dungeons and Dragons. The story is medieval-themed, your characters have a stat sheet and the game the characters are playing is called Bunkers and Badasses. This means you are going to have a character sheet with more stats than your regular Borderlands character. With each level up in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, you will get a single skill point and a single stat point to use. This raises the question of which stat should you focus on leveling up first, let’s go over it right now.

Which Stats Should You level First in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The stat you will want to focus on maxing out first in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will vary based on which class you use or your playstyle. A Stabbomancer will have a different stat they pump points into than a Spellshot will. For most classes, you will want to focus on your dexterity and strength stats and level them first.

This is because strength levels add to your crit damage and dexterity improves your crit chance. Any spell, bullet, or melee swing can crit in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. So improving your crit chance or how hard a crit hits will improve your damage no matter the class. However, you will also want to focus on secondary stats that can vary depending on your class. For your less ability-reliant classes, you will want to put points into constitution so you have more health and can stay alive longer.

If you are ability or spell-reliant classes you will want to put points into intelligence or attunement to decrease the cooldowns of spells and abilities respectively. Finally, you can focus on your status damage. To do this you will be putting points into your wisdom. You don’t need to worry about putting points into the wrong place as you can respec not only your skill point but also your hero points at any time.

You do need to pay a small fee to respec and you can pick if you want to respec your skill points, your hero points, or both. While you may want to max out a skill as soon as possible, you don’t want to neglect other skills. Otherwise, you will end up being a glass cannon or a tank with no damage. If you need any more help with Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands make sure to check out our other guides.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.