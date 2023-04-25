Best Combos in Game Dev Tycoon

Image: Greenheart Games

In Game Dev Tycoon, players must build their very own game company from the ground up, starting as a lone developer in their basement to a high-budget AAA studio. However, knowing which games to develop to grow your business is no easy feat without extensive trial and error.

This article covers the best possible combos for all Genres in Game Dev Tycoon, including which Topics you should choose, how much time you should allocate to development, the best Platform, and how to select the perfect Audience.

Perfect Combos in Game Dev Tycoon

To create the perfect game in Game Dev Tycoon, you must choose the Topic, Platform, and Audience that pair well. You’ll also need to allocate your Development Time depending on your chosen Genre correctly.

While this may sound complex, you can create the ultimate combo for your chosen Genre by choosing any Topic and Platform from the headings below. We’ve also detailed the perfect ratio for Development Time under their respective titles.

As the best Audience for your game depends on your chosen Topic and Platform, we’ve created an easy-to-use table at the bottom of this article.

Best Action Combos in Game Dev Tycoon

Action Topics

Airplane

Aliens

Alternate History

Cyberpunk

Dungeon

Fantasy

Horror

Hunting

Martial Arts

Medieval

Military

Music

Ninja

Post Apocalyptic

Prison

Rhythm

Sci-Fi

Space

Sports

Spy

Superheroes

UFO

Vampire

Werewolf

Zombies

Action Platforms

Vena Oasis

Playsystem

DreamVast

Playsystem 2

mBox

PPS

mBox 360

Playsystem 3

mBox One

Playsystem 4

Playsystem 5

Action Development Time Allocation

Phase 1

Engine – 100%

Gameplay – 80%

Story/Quests – 0%

Phase 2

Dialogues – 0%

Level Design – 80%

Artificial Intelligence -100%

Phase 3

World Design – 0%

Graphic – 100%

Sound – 80%

Best Adventure Combos in Game Dev Tycoon

Adventure Topics

Comedy

Detective

Fantasy

Horror

Law

Life

Medieval

Mystery

Pirate

Prison

Romance

School

Sci-Fi

Spy

Time Travel

Adventure Platforms

As PC and G64 are the only +++ platforms for Adventure titles, we’ve also included its ++ platforms.

PC

G64

Super TES (++)

GS (++)

mBox 360 (++)

Playsystem 3 (++)

grPad (++)

mPad (++)

mBox Next (++)

Adventure Development Time Allocation

Phase 1

Engine – 0%

Gameplay – 0%

Story/Quests – 100%

Phase 2

Dialogues – 100%

Level Design – 0%

Artificial Intelligence – 0%

Phase 3

World Design – 100%

Graphic – 80%

Sound – 0%

Best RPG Combos in Game Dev Tycoon

RPG Topics

Aliens

Alternate History

Cyberpunk

Detective

Dungeon

Fantasy

Fashion

Martial Arts

Medieval

Mystery

Post Apocalyptic

School

Sci-Fi

Spy

Time Travel

Vampire

Werewolf

Wild West

RPG Platforms

Playsystem

Playsystem 2

GS

PPS

mBox 360

Playsystem 4

RPG Development Time Allocation

Phase 1

Engine – 0%

Gameplay – 80%

Story/Quests – 100%

Phase 2

Dialogues – 100%

Level Design – 80%

Artificial Intelligence – 0%

Phase 3

World Design – 100%

Graphic – 80%

Sound – 0%

Best Simulation Combos in Game Dev Tycoon

Simulation Topics

Airplane

Business

City

Dance

Dungeon

Evolution

Fashion

Game Dev

Government

Hacking

History

Hospital

Hunting

Life

Martial Arts

Military

Movies

Music

Prison

Racing

Rhythm

School

Sci-Fi

Space

Sports

Surgery

Transport

Virtual Pet

Vocabulary

Simulation Platforms

PC

Super TES

DreamVast

Nuu

Playsystem3

Wuu

Playsystem 5

Simulation Development Time Allocation

Phase 1

Engine – 80%

Gameplay – 100%

Story/Quests – 0%

Phase 2

Dialogues – 0%

Level Design – 80%

Artificial Intelligence – 100%

Phase 3

World Design – 0%

Graphic – 100%

Sound – 80%

Best Strategy Combos in Game Dev Tycoon

Strategy Topics

Airplane

Business

City

Dungeon

Evolution

Fantasy

Government

Hacking

History

Medieval

Military

School

Sci-Fi

Space

Transport

UFO

Vocabulary

Strategy Platforms

We highly recommend publishing strategy games exclusively for the PC.

PC

G64

GS (++)

grPad (++)

Strategy Development Time Allocation

Phase 1

Engine – 80%

Gameplay – 100%

Story/Quests – 0%

Phase 2

Dialogues – 0%

Level Design – 100%

Artificial Intelligence – 80%

Phase 3

World Design – 100%

Graphic – 0%

Sound – 80%

Best Casual Combos in Game Dev Tycoon

Casual Topics

Airplane

Comedy

Dance

Fashion

Martial Arts

Movies

Music

Racing

Rhythm

Sports

Virtual pet

Vocabulary

Zombies

Casual Platforms

TES

Master V

Gameling

Vena Gear

Game Sphere

GS

Nuu

grPhone

grPad

Wuu

OYA

mBox Next

Simulation Development Time Allocation

Phase 1

Engine – 0%

Gameplay – 100%

Story/Quests – 0%

Phase 2

Dialogues – 0%

Level Design – 100%

Artificial Intelligence – 0%

Phase 3

World Design – 0%

Graphic – 100%

Sound – 80%

How to Choose The Best Audience in Game Dev Tycoon

Unlike Genres, choosing your target audience will depend on your Topic and Platform. Try to aim for +++ on both — for example, an Airplane game on the TES.

The tables below show the best Platform for every Topic and Platform in Game Dev Tycoon.

Topic Y E M Airplane +++ +++ ++ Aliens ++ +++ +++ Alternate History — +++ +++ Business ++ +++ — City ++ +++ + Comedy + ++ +++ Cyberpunk — ++ +++ Dance +++ ++ + Detective ++ +++ + Dungeon + +++ +++ Evolution + +++ — Fantasy +++ +++ +++ Fashion +++ + — Game Dev ++ +++ — Government — +++ + Hacking — ++ +++ History + +++ ++ Horror — ++ +++ Hospital — +++ + Hunting ++ +++ ++ Law + +++ — Life +++ +++ + Martial Arts — ++ +++ Medieval +++ +++ ++ Military — ++ +++ Movies ++ +++ ++ Music +++ ++ + Mystery + ++ +++ Ninja +++ ++ ++ Pirate +++ +++ + Post Apocalyptic — ++ +++ Prison — ++ +++ Racing +++ +++ ++ Rhythm +++ ++ + Romance + +++ +++ School +++ ++ — Sci-Fi + +++ +++ Space + +++ +++ Sports +++ +++ + Spy + ++ +++ Superheroes +++ +++ +++ Surgery + +++ ++ Time Travel ++ +++ + Transport ++ +++ — UFO + +++ ++ Vampire — +++ +++ Virtual pet +++ + — Vocabulary ++ +++ — Werewolf — ++ +++ Wild West +++ ++ +++ Zombies ++ + +++

Platform Y E M PC + ++ +++ G64 + ++ +++ TES +++ ++ — Master V ++ +++ — Gameling +++ ++ — Vena Gear ++ +++ + Vena Oasis + +++ ++ Super TES +++ ++ — Playsystem + +++ ++ TES 64 +++ ++ ++ DreamVast — +++ +++ Playsystem 2 ++ +++ + mBox + +++ ++ Game Sphere ++ ++ + GS +++ ++ + PPS + ++ +++ mBox 360 + ++ +++ Nuu +++ +++ — Playsystem 3 + +++ ++ grPhone ++ +++ — grPad ++ +++ — mPad — ++ + Wuu ++ +++ — OYA + +++ ++ mBox One — +++ + Playsystem 4 + +++ ++ mBox Next ++ +++ + Playsystem 5 + +++ ++

- This article was updated on April 25th, 2023