Best Combos in Game Dev Tycoon

In Game Dev Tycoon, players must build their very own game company from the ground up, starting as a lone developer in their basement to a high-budget AAA studio. However, knowing which games to develop to grow your business is no easy feat without extensive trial and error.
This article covers the best possible combos for all Genres in Game Dev Tycoon, including which Topics you should choose, how much time you should allocate to development, the best Platform, and how to select the perfect Audience.
Perfect Combos in Game Dev Tycoon
To create the perfect game in Game Dev Tycoon, you must choose the Topic, Platform, and Audience that pair well. You’ll also need to allocate your Development Time depending on your chosen Genre correctly.
While this may sound complex, you can create the ultimate combo for your chosen Genre by choosing any Topic and Platform from the headings below. We’ve also detailed the perfect ratio for Development Time under their respective titles.
As the best Audience for your game depends on your chosen Topic and Platform, we’ve created an easy-to-use table at the bottom of this article.
Best Action Combos in Game Dev Tycoon
Action Topics
- Airplane
- Aliens
- Alternate History
- Cyberpunk
- Dungeon
- Fantasy
- Horror
- Hunting
- Martial Arts
- Medieval
- Military
- Music
- Ninja
- Post Apocalyptic
- Prison
- Rhythm
- Sci-Fi
- Space
- Sports
- Spy
- Superheroes
- UFO
- Vampire
- Werewolf
- Zombies
Action Platforms
- Vena Oasis
- Playsystem
- DreamVast
- Playsystem 2
- mBox
- PPS
- mBox 360
- Playsystem 3
- mBox One
- Playsystem 4
- Playsystem 5
Action Development Time Allocation
Phase 1
- Engine – 100%
- Gameplay – 80%
- Story/Quests – 0%
Phase 2
- Dialogues – 0%
- Level Design – 80%
- Artificial Intelligence -100%
Phase 3
- World Design – 0%
- Graphic – 100%
- Sound – 80%
Best Adventure Combos in Game Dev Tycoon
Adventure Topics
- Comedy
- Detective
- Fantasy
- Horror
- Law
- Life
- Medieval
- Mystery
- Pirate
- Prison
- Romance
- School
- Sci-Fi
- Spy
- Time Travel
Adventure Platforms
As PC and G64 are the only +++ platforms for Adventure titles, we’ve also included its ++ platforms.
- PC
- G64
- Super TES (++)
- GS (++)
- mBox 360 (++)
- Playsystem 3 (++)
- grPad (++)
- mPad (++)
- mBox Next (++)
Adventure Development Time Allocation
Phase 1
- Engine – 0%
- Gameplay – 0%
- Story/Quests – 100%
Phase 2
- Dialogues – 100%
- Level Design – 0%
- Artificial Intelligence – 0%
Phase 3
- World Design – 100%
- Graphic – 80%
- Sound – 0%
Best RPG Combos in Game Dev Tycoon
RPG Topics
- Aliens
- Alternate History
- Cyberpunk
- Detective
- Dungeon
- Fantasy
- Fashion
- Martial Arts
- Medieval
- Mystery
- Post Apocalyptic
- School
- Sci-Fi
- Spy
- Time Travel
- Vampire
- Werewolf
- Wild West
RPG Platforms
- Playsystem
- Playsystem 2
- GS
- PPS
- mBox 360
- Playsystem 4
RPG Development Time Allocation
Phase 1
- Engine – 0%
- Gameplay – 80%
- Story/Quests – 100%
Phase 2
- Dialogues – 100%
- Level Design – 80%
- Artificial Intelligence – 0%
Phase 3
- World Design – 100%
- Graphic – 80%
- Sound – 0%
Best Simulation Combos in Game Dev Tycoon
Simulation Topics
- Airplane
- Business
- City
- Dance
- Dungeon
- Evolution
- Fashion
- Game Dev
- Government
- Hacking
- History
- Hospital
- Hunting
- Life
- Martial Arts
- Military
- Movies
- Music
- Prison
- Racing
- Rhythm
- School
- Sci-Fi
- Space
- Sports
- Surgery
- Transport
- Virtual Pet
- Vocabulary
Simulation Platforms
- PC
- Super TES
- DreamVast
- Nuu
- Playsystem3
- Wuu
- Playsystem 5
Simulation Development Time Allocation
Phase 1
- Engine – 80%
- Gameplay – 100%
- Story/Quests – 0%
Phase 2
- Dialogues – 0%
- Level Design – 80%
- Artificial Intelligence – 100%
Phase 3
- World Design – 0%
- Graphic – 100%
- Sound – 80%
Best Strategy Combos in Game Dev Tycoon
Strategy Topics
- Airplane
- Business
- City
- Dungeon
- Evolution
- Fantasy
- Government
- Hacking
- History
- Medieval
- Military
- School
- Sci-Fi
- Space
- Transport
- UFO
- Vocabulary
Strategy Platforms
We highly recommend publishing strategy games exclusively for the PC.
- PC
- G64
- GS (++)
- grPad (++)
Strategy Development Time Allocation
Phase 1
- Engine – 80%
- Gameplay – 100%
- Story/Quests – 0%
Phase 2
- Dialogues – 0%
- Level Design – 100%
- Artificial Intelligence – 80%
Phase 3
- World Design – 100%
- Graphic – 0%
- Sound – 80%
Best Casual Combos in Game Dev Tycoon
Casual Topics
- Airplane
- Comedy
- Dance
- Fashion
- Martial Arts
- Movies
- Music
- Racing
- Rhythm
- Sports
- Virtual pet
- Vocabulary
- Zombies
Casual Platforms
- TES
- Master V
- Gameling
- Vena Gear
- Game Sphere
- GS
- Nuu
- grPhone
- grPad
- Wuu
- OYA
- mBox Next
Simulation Development Time Allocation
Phase 1
- Engine – 0%
- Gameplay – 100%
- Story/Quests – 0%
Phase 2
- Dialogues – 0%
- Level Design – 100%
- Artificial Intelligence – 0%
Phase 3
- World Design – 0%
- Graphic – 100%
- Sound – 80%
How to Choose The Best Audience in Game Dev Tycoon
Unlike Genres, choosing your target audience will depend on your Topic and Platform. Try to aim for +++ on both — for example, an Airplane game on the TES.
The tables below show the best Platform for every Topic and Platform in Game Dev Tycoon.
|Topic
|Y
|E
|M
|Airplane
|+++
|+++
|++
|Aliens
|++
|+++
|+++
|Alternate History
|—
|+++
|+++
|Business
|++
|+++
|—
|City
|++
|+++
|+
|Comedy
|+
|++
|+++
|Cyberpunk
|—
|++
|+++
|Dance
|+++
|++
|+
|Detective
|++
|+++
|+
|Dungeon
|+
|+++
|+++
|Evolution
|+
|+++
|—
|Fantasy
|+++
|+++
|+++
|Fashion
|+++
|+
|—
|Game Dev
|++
|+++
|—
|Government
|—
|+++
|+
|Hacking
|—
|++
|+++
|History
|+
|+++
|++
|Horror
|—
|++
|+++
|Hospital
|—
|+++
|+
|Hunting
|++
|+++
|++
|Law
|+
|+++
|—
|Life
|+++
|+++
|+
|Martial Arts
|—
|++
|+++
|Medieval
|+++
|+++
|++
|Military
|—
|++
|+++
|Movies
|++
|+++
|++
|Music
|+++
|++
|+
|Mystery
|+
|++
|+++
|Ninja
|+++
|++
|++
|Pirate
|+++
|+++
|+
|Post Apocalyptic
|—
|++
|+++
|Prison
|—
|++
|+++
|Racing
|+++
|+++
|++
|Rhythm
|+++
|++
|+
|Romance
|+
|+++
|+++
|School
|+++
|++
|—
|Sci-Fi
|+
|+++
|+++
|Space
|+
|+++
|+++
|Sports
|+++
|+++
|+
|Spy
|+
|++
|+++
|Superheroes
|+++
|+++
|+++
|Surgery
|+
|+++
|++
|Time Travel
|++
|+++
|+
|Transport
|++
|+++
|—
|UFO
|+
|+++
|++
|Vampire
|—
|+++
|+++
|Virtual pet
|+++
|+
|—
|Vocabulary
|++
|+++
|—
|Werewolf
|—
|++
|+++
|Wild West
|+++
|++
|+++
|Zombies
|++
|+
|+++
|Platform
|Y
|E
|M
|PC
|+
|++
|+++
|G64
|+
|++
|+++
|TES
|+++
|++
|—
|Master V
|++
|+++
|—
|Gameling
|+++
|++
|—
|Vena Gear
|++
|+++
|+
|Vena Oasis
|+
|+++
|++
|Super TES
|+++
|++
|—
|Playsystem
|+
|+++
|++
|TES 64
|+++
|++
|++
|DreamVast
|—
|+++
|+++
|Playsystem 2
|++
|+++
|+
|mBox
|+
|+++
|++
|Game Sphere
|++
|++
|+
|GS
|+++
|++
|+
|PPS
|+
|++
|+++
|mBox 360
|+
|++
|+++
|Nuu
|+++
|+++
|—
|Playsystem 3
|+
|+++
|++
|grPhone
|++
|+++
|—
|grPad
|++
|+++
|—
|mPad
|—
|++
|+
|Wuu
|++
|+++
|—
|OYA
|+
|+++
|++
|mBox One
|—
|+++
|+
|Playsystem 4
|+
|+++
|++
|mBox Next
|++
|+++
|+
|Playsystem 5
|+
|+++
|++
