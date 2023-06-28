Best Companion Cards for PVP and PVE in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In Harry Potter Magic Awakened, you can call upon the aid of both famous characters as well as that of the game’s main cast by playing their respective Companion Cards, all of which are a great help when facing either the dangers lurking in the shadows or other Hogwarts students in the Dueling Club. But which Companion cards are the best? Now, here are the best Companions for both PVP and PVE in Harry Potter Magic Awakened.

Best Companion Cards for PVE in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The best Companion Cards for those looking to play any of the PVE modes in Harry Potter Magic Awakened, which include the Forbidden Forest as well as the main storyline, are Hermione Granger (Legendary), Daniel Page (Rare), Cassandra Vole (Epic), Ron Weasley (Mythic), and Robyn Thistlethwaite (Rare).

Both Daniel and Hermione are great picks for most scenarios given their abilities to heal (Daniel) and perform highly damaging conjunct attacks (Hermione), while Cassandra and Robyn excel through their ability to deal massive damage at quick intervals. Cassandra, in special, can be considered the highest damaging single-target-focused companion in the game, given her attack speed.

Ron, on the other hand, is in our opinion the best overall companion in the game, as well as a must-have when facing multiple enemies. Overall, he is able to actively deal truly massive amounts of damage, gather all opponents in one place after being summoned, and call upon a King piece after defeating 6 enemies (multiple Kings can coexist in the field).

Related: Best Early Spells in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

Best Companions for PVP in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As nothing is more valuable in duels than being able to counter your opponent’s spells and summons effectively while also dealing good chunks of damage yourself, the best Companion Cards for PVP duels in Harry Potter Magic Awakened are Hermione Granger (Legendary), Ron Weasley (Mythic), Rubeus Hagrid (Epic), Cassandra Vole (Epic), and Robyn Thistlethwaite (Rare).

Although Hermione, Ron, Cassandra, and Robyn excel for the same reasons highlighted in our PVE section, Ragrid’s ability to shield you from harm while also allowing you to deal damage by dashing over targets is always welcome, especially when facing large crowds of summons or opposing companions.

This guide was made while playing Harry Potter Magic Awakened on PC.

- This article was updated on June 28th, 2023