Best Companion Cards for PVP and PVE in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

Check out what are the best companion cards for both PVP and PVE in Harry Potter Magic Awakened.

June 28th, 2023 by Franklin Bellone Borges
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In Harry Potter Magic Awakened, you can call upon the aid of both famous characters as well as that of the game’s main cast by playing their respective Companion Cards, all of which are a great help when facing either the dangers lurking in the shadows or other Hogwarts students in the Dueling Club. But which Companion cards are the best? Now, here are the best Companions for both PVP and PVE in Harry Potter Magic Awakened.

Best Companion Cards for PVE in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

Best-Companion-Cards-for-PVE-in-Harry-Potter-Magic-Awakened
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The best Companion Cards for those looking to play any of the PVE modes in Harry Potter Magic Awakened, which include the Forbidden Forest as well as the main storyline, are Hermione Granger (Legendary), Daniel Page (Rare), Cassandra Vole (Epic), Ron Weasley (Mythic), and Robyn Thistlethwaite (Rare).

Both Daniel and Hermione are great picks for most scenarios given their abilities to heal (Daniel) and perform highly damaging conjunct attacks (Hermione), while Cassandra and Robyn excel through their ability to deal massive damage at quick intervals. Cassandra, in special, can be considered the highest damaging single-target-focused companion in the game, given her attack speed.

Ron, on the other hand, is in our opinion the best overall companion in the game, as well as a must-have when facing multiple enemies. Overall, he is able to actively deal truly massive amounts of damage, gather all opponents in one place after being summoned, and call upon a King piece after defeating 6 enemies (multiple Kings can coexist in the field).

Related: Best Early Spells in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

Best Companions for PVP in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

Best-Companion-Cards-for-PVP-in-Harry-Potter-Magic-Awakened
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As nothing is more valuable in duels than being able to counter your opponent’s spells and summons effectively while also dealing good chunks of damage yourself, the best Companion Cards for PVP duels in Harry Potter Magic Awakened are Hermione Granger (Legendary), Ron Weasley (Mythic), Rubeus Hagrid (Epic), Cassandra Vole (Epic), and Robyn Thistlethwaite (Rare).

Although Hermione, Ron, Cassandra, and Robyn excel for the same reasons highlighted in our PVE section, Ragrid’s ability to shield you from harm while also allowing you to deal damage by dashing over targets is always welcome, especially when facing large crowds of summons or opposing companions.

This guide was made while playing Harry Potter Magic Awakened on PC.

- This article was updated on June 28th, 2023

About The Author

Avatar photo

Franklin is a writer and journalist. A video game fanatic with more than 3 years of experience, his work can also be seen on sites such as The Click, Games Atlas, and Try Hard Guides. When not writing, he is most likely making his wallet cry while playing Gacha Games or trying to stay composed as we get closer to the release of Final Fantasy XVI.

More Stories by Franklin Bellone Borges

More on Attack of the Fanboy :