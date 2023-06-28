Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In Harry Potter Magic Awakened, Portkey Games’ new Gacha-like title, you can make use of a wide array of cards featuring summons and of course, beloved spells in order to defeat any opponent you may have to face. But as in all deck-building titles, knowing which cards work the best for each portion of the game is key. Now, here are the best early spells in Harry Potter Magic Awakened.

Best Early Spells for PVE in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

Well, to start off on the right foot, the best PVE spells for the early portion of Harry Potter Magic Awakened are in our opinion Avada Kedavra, Crucio, Incarcerous, Stupefy, Confringo, Incendio, Bewitched Snowball, and Expulso. Oppugno can also be added to the list, but only when paired with the Echo of Harry Potter.

You can check out why each of the said spells can be considered the best below:

Avada Kedavra : The game’s best single target-focused spell. Avada Kedavra is capable of dealing massive damage to all targets, after all, the charm is not considered a killing one for nothing.

: The game’s best single target-focused spell. Avada Kedavra is capable of dealing massive damage to all targets, after all, the charm is not considered a killing one for nothing. Crucio : A great tool in any arsenal thanks to its ability to deal massive damage and actively debuff targets.

: A great tool in any arsenal thanks to its ability to deal massive damage and actively debuff targets. Incarcerous : A must-have for all given its ability to bring targets together while also making them unable to act and dealing damage. Can work as a great build-up card for combos leading to the use of AoE spells like Confringo, Incendio, and Orb of Water.

: A must-have for all given its ability to bring targets together while also making them unable to act and dealing damage. Can work as a great build-up card for combos leading to the use of AoE spells like Confringo, Incendio, and Orb of Water. Incendio : One of the game’s best AoE spells. Works best when used after afflicting targets with charms capable of gathering enemies or incapacitating them, like Incarcerous.

: One of the game’s best AoE spells. Works best when used after afflicting targets with charms capable of gathering enemies or incapacitating them, like Incarcerous. Expulso: A great tool in any arsenal given its high AoE, quick build-up, and good damage.

A great tool in any arsenal given its high AoE, quick build-up, and good damage. Bewitched Snowball : One of the game’s best common speels. Shines in PVE, through its ability to steamroll all targets on its path and deal huge amounts of damage.

: One of the game’s best common speels. Shines in PVE, through its ability to steamroll all targets on its path and deal huge amounts of damage. Stupefy: Another must-have given its quick buildup and high overall damage, especially when paired with the right Echo.

Another must-have given its quick buildup and high overall damage, especially when paired with the right Echo. Confringo: One of the best offensive spells in the game given its ability to deal multiple ounces of damage to all enemies in a large AoE. Shines the brightest when paired with the Echo of Hermione.

Best Early Spells for PVP in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

Taking into account that those in the early game won’t have massive HP pools as well as the fact that being able to counter your opponent is key during duels, the best spells for early game PVP in Harry Potter Magic Awakened are Oppugno, Protego Totalum, Expeliarmus, Expluso, Avada Kedavra, Acromentula Venom, Prior Incatato, Confringo, and Stupefy.

You can check out why each of the said spells can be considered the best for early game PVP below:

Oppugno : A great tool for countering enemy summons. Trust us and use this one with Echo of Harry Potter.

: A great tool for countering enemy summons. Trust us and use this one with Echo of Harry Potter. Protego Totalum: A must-have for all duels, given its ability to protect you and your teammates against all damage during its uptime.

A must-have for all duels, given its ability to protect you and your teammates against all damage during its uptime. Expelliarmus : Although the spell has a long build-up, Expeliarmus excels thanks to its massive damage and ability to temporarily disarm opponents

: Although the spell has a long build-up, Expeliarmus excels thanks to its massive damage and ability to temporarily disarm opponents Acromantula Venom: A great pick thanks to its ability to deal damage over time and slow opponents, thus making you more likely to hit them with one-hit wonders like Avada Kedavra and Expeliarmus.

A great pick thanks to its ability to deal damage over time and slow opponents, thus making you more likely to hit them with one-hit wonders like Avada Kedavra and Expeliarmus. Expluso : A great tool thanks to its ability to scatter opponents and deal AoE damage at a low cost.

: A great tool thanks to its ability to scatter opponents and deal AoE damage at a low cost. Avada Kedavra: As we mentioned in its entry featured as part of the best PVE spells, Avada Kedavra is simply the game’s best and most damaging single-target spell.

As we mentioned in its entry featured as part of the best PVE spells, Avada Kedavra is simply the game’s best and most damaging single-target spell. Prior Incatato : A great joker for any deck, given its ability to allow you to perform back-to-back spells. Works the best in decks featuring mainly low-cost cards.

: A great joker for any deck, given its ability to allow you to perform back-to-back spells. Works the best in decks featuring mainly low-cost cards. Confringo: A spell capable of excelling in all scenarios given its relatively low cost and ability to deal massive ounces of damage to both your opponent and their summons. Especially deadly if used while Hermione is on the field.

This guide was made while playing Harry Potter Magic Awakened on PC.

- This article was updated on June 28th, 2023