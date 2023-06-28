Image: Warner Bros. Games.

Harry Potter: Magic Awakened has plenty of ways for you to acquire gems and it can be the most vital currency so many players will wonder how to get more of them. The process of acquiring them can take some getting used to especially if you want gems fast. This article will take you through the best ways to get gems quickly in Harry Potter: Magic Awakened.

Best Methods to Get Gems Fast in Harry Potter: Magic Awakened

Partaking in the dueling club each day is a great way to earn gems fast. You will gain 10 gems upon your first duel which happens roughly 15 to 20 minutes into the game. It should be noted that you can only earn 20 gems a day from the dueling club. However, you can pair this with completing daily tasks and general (solo) exploration to obtain more.

You can also choose to purchase the “Monthly Card” which will reward you with 80 gems every day you log in. If you are an active player then this route will allow you to gain an extreme amount of gems over a month and shouldn’t be understated. The Monthly Card will cost you $4.99 but ultimately it will be the best way to acquire gems quickly.

You can find the Monthly Card in the shop menu at the top tab. Jewels are also a paid-for form of currency, and you can exchange Jewels for gems on a 1-1 basis. For example, exchanging 20 jewels will give you 20 gems. You can exchange jewels for gems by pressing the “+” icon next to the gems at the top-right of the store screen: a great way to acquire some extra gems!

What Can Gems Be Used For in Harry Potter: Magic Awakened?

Gems can be used in the in-game shop and exchanged for cards, ingredient packs, and other supplies you will find useful throughout your journey. We check the daily item section of the store each day to look for any special cards that are worth spending gems on.

Mostly you will be gathering up gems to buy Clockturn Keys (and Golden Keys) to pull for new cards — a random RNG chance of pulling certain cards. The Basic Study pulls will guarantee an Epic card in 30 draws and the Advanced Study pulls will guarantee an Epic card in 20 draws.

Are There Any Additional Ways of Acquring Gems Quickly Without Effort?

Yes, if you sign in with your WB account (press the Wizard/Witch icon on the main menu), you will receive 200 gems entirely for free. This can be a great starting boost to your gem count so we would highly recommend you do this. The process is quick and simple so unless you really don’t want to link your WB account, it would be a missed opportunity for more gems.

Now that you know how to earn gems quickly in Harry Potter: Magic Awakened you can get back to spell-casting in style, with the benefit of gathering more gems!

- This article was updated on June 28th, 2023