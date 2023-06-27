Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Of course, Harry Potter Magic Awakened has broom flight, but how do you change and customize your broom? For the answer to that question and much more, here is your guide on how to change your broom in Harry Potter Magic Awakened.

How to Unlock Brooms in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

You’ll unlock broom flight as you progress through the main quest in Harry Potter Magic Awakened. After playing for about 30 minutes, you’ll talk to Robyn outside of the Mess Hall and take a flight around the castle on broomstick.

From then on, you can equip your broom whenever you want and fly wherever you’d like. Now that you have access to your broom, how do you change or customize it?

Harry Potter Magic Awakened: Where to Change Your Broom

The only place to change your broom in Harry Potter Magic Awakened is Quality Quidditch Supplies in Hogsmeade. To get there quickly, open the map by clicking on it in the top left corner of the screen. Then, select Hogsmeade and then Quality Quidditch Supplies.

Once inside, talk to Robyn to check out which brooms are for sale. While you start with the Shooting Star, you’ll likely unlock the Nimbus 2000 just by progressing through the story. You’ll also see all the brooms’ different stats and how to unlock them all.

There are currently four brooms on offer. Shooting Star is the broom you start with, Nimbus 2000 which is the best beginner broom, Cleansweep II which honestly is worse than the Nimbus 2000 and is coming soon, and Starsweeper XXI which is the best broom in the game, but it is coming soon so it isn’t unlockable yet.

