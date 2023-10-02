Best Counter-Strike 2 Settings: CS2 Settings for Highest FPS and Performance

Image: Valve

Looking for the best Counter-Strike 2 settings to boost your FPS and performance? You’re in the right place! In this guide, we share the best CS2 settings for improving both performance and competitive edge. Whether your PC has the processing power of a potato or a starship, we’ve provided tips to get the most out of your machine and improve the quality of your games.

Best Counter-Strike 2 Video Settings for FPS, Performance, and Visibility

Video Settings

Aspect Ratio: Widescreen 16:9

Resolution: Match your monitor

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Refresh Rate: Match your monitor

Laptop Power Savings: Disabled

When it comes to general video settings, CS2’s default choices are typically the most optimal. All you have to do is match your resolution and refresh rate to your monitor if the game hasn’t done so already. If playing on a laptop, disable Laptop Power Savings for the best performance (at the expense of your battery).

Advanced Video Settings

Boost Player Contrast: Enabled

Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled

Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 2X MSAA

Global Shadow Quality: High

Model / Texture Detail: Low or default

Texture Filtering Mode: Anisotropic 2X or default

Shader Detail: Low or default

Particle Detail: Low

Ambient Occlusion: Disabled or default

High Dynamic Range: Performance

FidelityFX Super Resolution: Disabled or default

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled or Enabled + Boost

Counter-Strike 2 does a fantastic job of analyzing your PC and automatically applying the best video settings. However, we can tweak a few options for better visibility and performance.

Setting Particle Detail to Low significantly improves visibility, as you’ll immediately notice from the smoke in the live preview and the image below. The live preview is perfect for playing around with visual settings and something I hope more games adopt in the future. Enabling Boost Player Contrast also helps with visibility and doesn’t notably degrade performance.

Model / Texture Detail, Texture Filtering, and Shader Detail can all be turned down as low as preferred to squeeze some more FPS and improve performance. 2x MSAA is excellent for both performance and visuals, but you can lower it if your PC is starting to sweat — or make it higher if it isn’t sweating enough

With Counter-Strike 2 now rendering player shadows in real-time, Global Shadow Quality should always be set to High. Lowering it makes it trickier to track players and will put you at a competitive disadvantage. With no left-handed switching anymore, we need to take everything we can get.

Disable Wait for Vertical Sync unless you’re experiencing screen tear. Set High Dynamic Range (if available) to performance to prioritize, well, performance.

That wraps it up for in-game Counter-Strike 2 settings to boost FPS, performance, and visibility. Don’t forget to check out our article on the best CS2 launch options for some actions you can take on Steam to tickle an extra frame or two out of hiding.

