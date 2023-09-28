Can You Play Left Handed in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)?

Image: Valve

Southpaws usually can’t catch a break when it comes to first-person shooters. Every player character seems to hold weapons in their right hand, leaving left-handed players in the Dust. Thankfully, Counter-Strike: GO had the option to switch this around, but can you also play left-handed in Counter-Strike 2?

Can You Switch Weapons to Left-Hand View in Counter-Strike 2?

Despite the option being available in CS: GO, Counter-Strike 2 does not feature the option to switch weapons to the left hand.

Previously, players could enter the “cl_righthand 0” command to switch weapons around; however, the transition into Counter-Strike 2 seemingly removed this option.

With ~10% of people being left-handed, it’s surprising that left-handed features aren’t present in CS2 — especially when considering top Counter-Strike players such as Rain and Fer often switch between left- and right-handed views.

While we’ve had no official word from Valve on the matter, left-handed features may arrive in CS2 at a later date with enough fan feedback.

Why Do People Use Left-Handed Mode in Counter-Strike 2?

Because they’re left-handed.

Okay, apart from the obvious comfort factor of matching your character’s hand placement with your own, right-handed players can also benefit from swapping from the right hand to the left in certain situations. Moving the player model’s arms can improve visibility in specific areas.

Using the console command, CS: GO players used to quickly flip between the left and right hand to improve their visibility. This can make shooting behind walls and peeking a little easier. Talk about ambidextrous.

As a right-hander myself, I applaud the effort of Counter-Strike professionals who used this method, though I think I’ll stick to being incredibly mediocre at aiming. I grew up with console shooters; what can I say?

If you’re a southpaw and find regular mice awkward to use, it’s worth investing in a left-handed gaming mouse. There are plenty of fantastic left-handed and ambidextrous mice out there from popular brands like Razer and Logitech.

This guide was written while playing Counter-Strike 2 on PC via Steam.

