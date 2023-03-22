Will Counter-Strike 2 Release on Console? All CS2 Consoles and Platforms

Image: Valve

Counter-Strike 2 has just been announced to come out sometime in Summer 2023 and many people’s first thoughts are: will it come to consoles? Apparently, the Valve leak earlier this year isn’t the only big Valve news. Here’s everything we know about CS2 coming to consoles.

All Counter-Strike 2 Platforms, Explained

CS:GO is available on PC via Steam and on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. We know that the upcoming Counter-Strike 2 Limited Test will only happen on PC, but will Counter-Strike 2 come to PlayStation 5 and/or Xbox Series X|S?

Related: Counter-Strike 2 Release timeline, maps, and Everything We Know

The Counter-Strike 2 website has a lot of information about what CS2 will bring to the table. CS2 is a free update that will take everything you’ve acquired in CS:GO and put it in CS2 (sounds a lot like Overwatch 2, right?).

We know that CS2 will feature more dynamic smoke, lighting, and shadows. The gunplay will be leveled up as well as the maps. While many PCs can handle these upgrades, will CS2 be available on PlayStation 5 and/or Xbox Series X|S?

Is Counter-Strike 2 Coming to PlayStation 5?

Currently, it is unclear whether Counter-Strike 2 is coming to PlayStation 5. It is highly likely that Counter-Strike 2 will only be available on PC at first and maybe come to PlayStation 5 later.

This is just what we think as nothing has been announced by Valve at this time. We hope to see Counter-Strike 2 come to PlayStation 5, but right now, we’d plan on only seeing it on PC for now.

Is Counter-Strike 2 Coming to Xbox Series X|S?

Similar to the PlayStation situation, Counter-Strike 2 may come to Xbox Series X|S in the future, but that hasn’t been confirmed or denied. Right now, all we know is that Counter-Strike 2 is coming to PC.

Since it is still early, as soon as Valve updates us on what platforms Counter-Strike 2 will come to, we’ll let you know.

- This article was updated on March 22nd, 2023