Valve Developer Repository Leaked: Over 60 GB of Unreleased TF2 Content Has Just Gone Public

People are always digging to find out more about their favorite games. Whether it be going through the game’s files or getting ahold of old game builds, players love to see what could have been in a game. Recently, Valve fans have had their wishes granted as a Valve Developer Repository has leaked online. This contains all the development assets for games like Counter-Strike: Source, Half-Life 2, and most notably Team Fortress 2.

Team Fortress 2 is where the most interesting content seems to be as it had the largest amount of content to be leaked coming in at just around 61 GB of files in this leak. Richter Overtime has been covering many of the new discoveries on his Twitter and it is crazy to see a lot of the content that was left behind.

🚨!!The ENTIRE TF2 asset repo just leaked!!🚨



Tons of never before seen maps, models, PSDs & VMFs, everything.



Once the community finishes digesting this(61gb), there will be nothing else to talk about



This is the last official TF2 content drop you or I will ever see. pic.twitter.com/0pGjnMQoOB — Richter Overtime (@richterovertime) January 12, 2023

The range of content that is in these files is astounding. Everything from weapons and weapon models to Dustbowl_2 is included in this leak. Some of the files that has the community most excited are the cut content for unreleased game modes.

Both the VIP and Raid gamemodes have maps included in the leaks, which will allow fans to piece together the gamemodes on maps originally designed for the game mode. There is also plenty of cut and early content from the Mann vs Machine game mode that has the community excited for custom versions of the mode.

Tons of maps have been found, including the original version of Powerhouse, Mercenary Park’s beta versions, and two unheard-of MvM maps, MvM_MinningTower and MvM_Forest. All of these maps and more have a. wide range of completion from being practically ready for release to early dev mock-ups of the stages.

"if dustbowl is so good where's dustbowl 2?"

cp_dustbowl2: pic.twitter.com/lGgR4970lL — Richter Overtime (@richterovertime) January 12, 2023

The question on many people’s minds is what happens now that all of this content is out there? Currently, there has been no official response to the leak from Valve and there is no telling how they will react. Valve normally doesn’t do anything when it comes to leaks but this leak is the largest one to happen to the company since the beta for Half-Life 2 leaked back in 2003.

Until a statement comes out from Valve regarding the leak, fans are going to be spending the next few weeks digging through the 60 GB of files and making constant discoveries on content that could have been in TF2 at some point.

- This article was updated on January 12th, 2023