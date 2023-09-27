Best Cyberpunk 2077 Starting Attribute Points Spread During Character Creation

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

At the start of Cyberpunk 2077, you’ll have the chance to allocate 7 Attribute Points across five different Attributes. These Attributes include Body, Intelligence, Reflexes, Technical Ability, and Cool. Each focuses on its bonuses, so it’s essential you spread your seven free Attribute Points into the proper slots that give you a great starting point. This guide will cover the best Attribute Point spread during character creation in Cyberpunk 2077.

What is the Best Attribute Point Spread When Starting Cyberpunk 2077?

Before we get into the best Attribute Point spread at the start of Cyberpunk 2077, it’s essential to know which each Attribute focuses on, such as bonuses and weapon specialization. Check them out below.

Attribute Bonus Skill Tree Progression Body +2 Max Health per Attribute Point Skills in this Attribute focus on proficiency with Shotguns, Light Machine Guns, and Blunt weapons. It also enables you to open some doors by force, rip off turrets, and use intimidating or solo-trained dialogue choices. Reflexes +0.5% Crit Chance per Attribute Point. Skills in this Attribute improve your proficiency with Assault Rifles, Submachine Guns, and Blades and enable you to use advanced movements. It also allows you to make quick, observant remarks in dialogues. Technical Ability +2 Armor per Attribute Point. Skills in this Attribute improve your proficiency with Explosives and Tech Weapons and allow you to be compatible with high-end cyberware. It also allows you to bypass some locks, override devices, and exhibit tech-savvy knowledge in dialogues.

Intelligence +1 Max Ram per 4 Attribute Points. Progressing through this skill tree improves your proficiency with Smart weapons and allows you to unleash your full potential as a net runner. It also enables you to access local subnets and show off your knowledge of the net in dialogues. Cool +1.25% Crit Damage per Attribute Point. Skills in this Attribute improve your proficiency with Precision Rifles, Sniper Rifles, Handguns, and Throwable Weapons. It also enables you to use advanced, stealthy Perk abilities and subtle or street-smart dialogue choices.

As you can see, each Attribute increases a specific stat for your character, improves proficiency with a particular weapon type, and adds more dialogue choices.

The worst thing you can do when allocating the Attribute Points at the start of the game is to spend all seven into one Attribute. Instead, it would be best to spread them fairly evenly, giving you an excellent foundation to build your character. Check out the best spread below.

Body: 5

5 Reflexes: 5

5 Technical Ability: 4

4 Intelligence: 4

4 Cool: 4

With the suggested spread mentioned, you will get a good headstart on proficiency of a primary weapon like an Assault Rifle (Reflexes), proficiency with a secondary like a Shotgun (Body), and lastly, a backup gun like a Pistol (Cool). Additionally, putting at least one point into each Attribute will check all the boxes for bonuses such as additional health, increased crit chance and damage, more armor, and Max Ram.

Body and Reflexes have one more point than the others, mainly due to their bonuses and their importance early in the playthrough. For example, having more health in Body and a higher Crit Chance with Reflexes work hand in hand together to make you survive longer in gunfights.

Additionally, Body and Reflexes will help you tremendously when you unlock their “Pro” section of the skill tree, each requiring nine Attribute Points. Each of their Pro areas offers bonuses towards stamina, and having five Attribute Points in each gets you one step closer to unlocking the necessary perks. This is especially important in a game where stamina is the foundation of all good builds.

