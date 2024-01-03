Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If I had to pick two words to define the DG-56 in MW3 Zombies, they would be reliability and precision, as the weapon is capable of excelling on all types of engagements given its high accuracy and handling —even if its three-burst style may not please some more trigger happy players.

But even if we take into account the above, equipping the weapon with the right mods is a must if you plan on taking on the mode’s high-end contracts and exploring the Dark Aether Rifts. Here’s the best DG-56 Zombies Build in Modern Warfare 3.

Best DG-56 MW3 Zombies Build

The best DG-56 build will be composed of the Undebarrel, Barrel, Laser, Optic, and Rear Grip mods below. This composition will allow us to double down on accuracy and range while also boosting almost all of the gun’s remaining attributes.

Barrel: CDG T-25 Light Barrel

CDG T-25 Light Barrel Underbarrel: FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip

FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip Laser: FSS Ole-V Laser

FSS Ole-V Laser Optic: SZ Lonewolf Optic (Any regular Opic attachment will do for this build)

SZ Lonewolf Optic (Any regular Opic attachment will do for this build) Rear Grip: Varanus Steady Grip

You can check out what each of our chosen mods brings to the table as well as why we chose them for this build by heading further down.

To start our build with a welcome increase in damage, range, accuracy, and mobility, I decided to go with the CDG T-25 Light Barrel. Although the increases provided by the mod will not feel major while at Gunsmith, the barrel sets the foundation for our build and provides the weapon with a perceptible extra punch, especially when facing bullet sponges.

We then paired the Barrel with the FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip, the FSS Ole-V Laser, and the Varanus Steady Grip to further minimize recoil, boost stability and maneuverability, and guarantee that you will have full control of the gun even in heated situations. The SZ Lonewolf Optic (or any optic without decreasing effects) will then close our build by allowing you to perform way more precise shots from both mid and long-range at no drawback.

This guide was made while playing Modern Warfare 3 Zombies on PS5.

- This article was updated on January 3rd, 2024