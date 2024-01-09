8 Best Drift Cars in GTA Online, Ranked

Image: Rockstar Games

If you are looking for the best cars with impeccable drifting capabilities, you have come to the right place. This guide will explore GTA Online’s top 8 best drifting cars so you can quickly speed around any corner.

Ranking the Best Drift Cars in GTA Online

Below you will find a ranking of GTA Online’s eight best drift cars, counting down from excellent to the absolute best!

8. Karin Futo GTX

Image: Rockstar Games / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

The Karin Futo GTX is an excellent drifting car, don’t get me wrong, but a couple of facts set it back from being as great as the ones further down in this list. For starters, it’s slower, has a sluggish feel, and can suffer from body roll on large corners. That said, it is cheaper than other options and gets the job done in the drifting department after some practice and patience. Once you get the timing down, the Karin Futo GTX can be an excellent car for drifting.

7. Drift Tampa

Image: Rockstar Games / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

The Drift Tampa’s name gives it away, but it is one of the best-drifting cars in GTA Online. It makes sense, too, considering the price of this bad boy is a whopping $995,000, but it’s well worth the money spent. When applying the drift tuning kit to the Drift Tampa, you’ll discover a car that can drift around pretty much any corner. It’s also a bonus that it’s very easy to control, reducing the chance of going off course.

6. ZR350

Image: Rockstar Games / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

The ZR350 is an expensive vehicle, coming in at around 1.6 million dollars. While not the best-looking car by default, players can customize it to the point where it looks stunning and flashy. Besides the vehicle’s style, the drifting capabilities on the ZR350 are high and include great acceleration to speed around the corner in a flash.

5. Bravado Banshee 900R

Image: Rockstar Games / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

The Bravado Banshee 900R is way cheaper than most cars on this list, costing only 565,000 dollars. Don’t let that price discourage you, though, as it drives like it should be worth around 2 million. Immediately upon entering this vehicle, you will notice the potential it has regarding drifting. It’s so good that you can even drift in a full circle while stationary, which many cars can’t do in GTA Online.

4. Jester RR

Image: Rockstar Games / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

The Jester RR has a lot going for it: great style, incredible speed, and, most importantly, top-notch drifting. It resembles the bat-mobile in a way and has the stats to match that comparison. The Jester RR is an easy-to-control vehicle, with almost zero swerving and drifting, that can have any players inching through the tiniest gaps on the roads. Just be prepared to spend just under 2 million dollars for the pleasure.

3. Annis Euros

Image: Rockstar Games / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

The Annis Euros is a highly agile car overall with a short and tight wheelbase, making it an excellent pick for drifting. The Annis Euros is very close to the potential of the Jester RR but is slightly better due to the increased speed. Players will have to spend 1.8 million on this vehicle, but with the easy handling toward drifting, I highly recommend it.

2. Annis Remus

Image: Rockstar Games / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

The Annis Remus is a classic car in GTA Online, already being a beast in drifting before the drift tuning update. Once the update was released, this car’s potential skyrocketed. It can take a while to get used to, as it has a weird feel at first, but after using it for a while, you will notice the car has some of the best drifting in the game. There is almost zero body sway, handling is easy, and the acceleration around corners is top-notch. Players can purchase this car for 1.37 million in-game.

1. Fathom FR36

Image: Rockstar Games / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

The Fathom FR36 is one of the newest cars in GTA Online, recently being added through DLC. Many fans of the online game have come away impressed due to its ability to drift around corners with ease. After putting on the drift tuning kit, the Fathom FR36 is one of the best-feeling cars in the game right now. It has excellent braking power and acceleration, and those two factors combined make it the best drifting car in GTA Online at the moment.

- This article was updated on January 9th, 2024