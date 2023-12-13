All GTA Online Crime Scene Locations

Image: Rockstar Games

Crime Scenes are a type of random event that you can find throughout the world of GTA Online. They’re involved in a handful of quests, like unlocking the Service Carbine, but you’ll also need to find one to unlock the trade price for the new police cruiser.

If you want a discounted rate for the Stainer LE Cruiser in GTA Online, you just need to find and collect evidence from one of these Crime Scenes. If you’ve ever hunted for random events in GTA Online, however, then you know how frustrating this is going to be. Grab a helicopter or a fast car and get ready to scour every inch of Los Santos and Blaine County.

GTA Online Crime Scene Locations Map

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There are 10 Crime Scene locations in GTA Online. You can find 6 of them in the city of Los Santos and 4 of them in the northern half of the map in Blaine County. Crime Scenes are random events so they might not spawn when you’re looking for them. You’ll most likely have to visit multiple potential Crime Scene locations in order to find evidence.

Related: GTA Online Drift Tuning Guide: How to Drift and All Supported Cars

As you approach a Crime Scene, the minimap will flash and a blue dot will appear to guide you toward the right spot. The evidence you’re looking for is a small, glowing item with a numbered marker on the ground next to it. The police don’t take too kindly to people encroaching on an active Crime Scene, however, so be prepared for a shootout.

If you’re having trouble getting a Crime Scene to spawn, then there’s an easy route to take. Start from the Crime Scene spawn location on Vespucci Beach and then drive east to the one in Vinewood. From there, continue east until you reach the Crime Scene spawn location in La Mesa. Just drive back and forth between these 3 spots with a fast car until one eventually does spawn.

Related: Best Salvage Yard Locations and Upgrades in GTA Online

If you’re just after the trade price on the police cruiser, then you thankfully only need a single Crime Scene to spawn. If you’re trying to unlock the Service Carbine for free, though, you’ll need 5 of them to find all the parts. At that point, just buy the weapon from Ammu-Nation or the Gun Van. It’s not worth the headache, trust me.

Even though finding a Crime Scene unlocks the trade price for the Stanier LE Cruiser, you still need to unlock the car before you can purchase it. That means you need to scope out the Mission Row Police Station as a part of the Gangbanger Robbery, one of the new Salvage Yard missions added in the Chop Shop update. It’s a quick mission that just involves taking some pictures. Once that’s out of the way, you can finally buy the police cruiser in GTA Online!

- This article was updated on December 13th, 2023