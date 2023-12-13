GTA Online Drift Tuning Guide: How to Drift and All Supported Cars

Image: Rockstar Games

The Chop Shop update has added Drift Tuning to Grand Theft Auto Online, letting players drift with new car physics as long as they can afford the expensive upgrade. It’s a minor feature of the Chop Shop update, but the new driving physics are a blast to use.

Drift Tuning is only available with specific cars for now so your favorite GTA Online vehicles might not be compatible with it, but there’s a decent spread of cars to choose from. If you want to test them out then you can queue up for one of the game’s new Drift Races, but if you want to use the new drifting physics with a personal vehicle in free roam, you’re going to have to pay for your own installation.

How to Drift in GTA Online

Image: Rockstar Games

To start drifting in GTA Online, you need to install Drift Tuning on your vehicle of choice. You can buy the Drift Tuning upgrade at Hao’s Special Works shop at the LS Car Meet. If you haven’t been, you can find it in the southeastern portion of Los Santos just north of the docks.

In order to access Hao’s shop and any of the other services offered at the LS Car Meet, you’ll need a membership. Most players already have an LS Car Meet membership, but if you haven’t signed up yet, it costs $50,000.

Once you’ve become an LS Car Meet member and own an eligible car, you can purchase the Drift Tuning upgrade from Hao for $200,000. Be warned — this will remove any and all performance upgrades applied to your car. You can reapply them by removing the Drift Tuning upgrade for $50,000, but you can’t use them simultaneously. Cosmetics like spoilers and liveries can still be applied while Drift Tuning is equipped, however.

All Drift Tuning Cars in GTA Online

There are 8 cars eligible for Drift Tuning in Grand Theft Auto Online. In addition to the new Fathom FR36 added in the Chop Shop update, 7 existing cars can also have Drift Tuning installed at Hao’s Special Works.

Car Price Fathom FR36 $1,610,000 Declasse Drift Yosemite $1,308,000 Declasse Drift Tampa $995,000 Annis Remus $1,370,000 Karin Futo GTX $1,590,000 Annis Euros $1,800,000 Dinja Jester RR $1,970,000 Annis ZR350 $1,615,000

More drifting cars will likely be added to GTA Online in future updates, but as it stands, these are the only ones that are available. They’re thankfully not as expensive as some of GTA Online’s supercars and other high-tech vehicles though, so you should be able to buy a few of them if you don’t own them already.

- This article was updated on December 13th, 2023