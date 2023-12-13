How to Buy Police Cars in GTA Online

Image: Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games has finally added purchasable police cars to Grand Theft Auto Online! A Police Riot van and both a marked and unmarked cruiser can be purchased from GTA Online‘s in-game auto dealerships.

The Vapid Stanier LE Cruiser, Unmarked Cruiser, and Riot Van are some of the most expensive vehicles in the game — which makes sense given their strength and speed — but you can unlock special discounts and trade prices for these sweet new rides by diving into the new content added in the Chop Shop update and taking LSPD head-on in various wanted level challenges. Here’s how you can add police cars to your GTA Online garage.

Where to Buy Cop Cars in Grand Theft Auto Online

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You can purchase all three new police vehicles from Warstock Cache and Carry. The Unmarked Cruiser is the cheapest of the trio, but even this unassuming plain car costs $3,000,000 with a discount. You’ll need well over $10,000,000 if you want to purchase all three of them even at their discounted rates.

Related: All GTA Online Armored Truck Spawn Locations

How to Unlock Police Cruisers in GTA Online

Even if you have the cash, you still can’t buy any of them without completing some prerequisites first. For the Unmarked Cruiser, you need to survive against a 3-star wanted level or above for 5 minutes. If you want the Police Riot van, you need to lose a 4-star or 5-star wanted level.

To unlock the Vapid Stanier LE Cruiser, you need to scope out the police station as a part of the Gangbanger Robbery mission. You can start this mission by purchasing a Salvage Yard and choosing to steal the Grotti Turismo Omaggio. The first part of that heist questline will send you to the police station to take some pictures, after which the police cruiser will become available for purchase at Warstock Cache and Carry.

Image: Rockstar Games

Completing the Chop Shop missions from your Salvage Yard will unlock reduced prices for the new vehicles added in the update, including the police cars. There’s a ton of new content in the Chop Shop update, including a new Battle Rifle and major drifting changes, so you might want to save some of your cash for that stuff.

- This article was updated on December 12th, 2023