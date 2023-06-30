Best Echoes for PVP and PVE in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Harry Potter Magic Awakened players can make use of Echoes from some of the Wizarding Worlds’ most famous faces in other to bring the most out of their decks. But which among the many Echoes available can be considered the best? Now, here are the best echoes for both PVP and PVE in Harry Potter Magic Awakened.

Best Echoes for PVE in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

Taking into account that being able to deal fast ounces of damage and keep yourself alive are the two main factors when facing the many dangers lurking in both Hogwarts Castle and the Forbidden Forest, we found that the best Echoes for single-player in Harry Potter Magic Awakened are without a question Hermione Granger, Harry Potter, and Neville Longbottom.

The reason for that lies in that way both Harry and Hermione will allow you to deal fast ounces of damage at almost no drawback -by either enhancing low-cost spells or lowering the cost of high-cost ones respectively. Nevile, on the other hand, is sure to keep both you and your companions alive through his ability to provide a great amount of steady healing.

Best Echoes for PVP in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

While playing the PVP modes in Harry Potter Magic Awakened, we found that Hermione and Hagrid are undoubtedly the best Echoes. With that said, while Hermione shines through her ability to allow you to expend less mana while casting high-costing cards, which in turn enables you to perform truly devastating spell combos, we found that especially when climbing to the higher tiers of the Dueling Club, Hagrid shines the most.

The reason for that lies in the fact that, given his ability to boost the damage, attack speed, and effectively heal your deck’s highers costing creatures. everyone’s favorite magical beast specialist will allow you to bring the most out of all of the game’s game-changing summons —like the Phoenix, Piertotum Locomotor, Unicorn, and Fiendfyre.

This guide was made while playing Harry Potter Magic Awakened on PC.

