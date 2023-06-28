Image: Portkey Games

Harry Potter Magic Awakened allows players to add a wide array of cards featuring spells, summons, and beloved characters from the Wizarding World to their decks. But what about the ever-powerful and just as deadly unforgivable curses, can you use them in the game? Now, so that you can make your deck as deadly as possible, here’s how to get Avada Kedavra, Crucio, and Imperio in Harry Potter Magic Awakened.

How to Get Avada Kedavra, Crucio, and Imperio in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

Truth to form with most Gacha titles, you will be able to get both the Avada Kedavra and Crucio Dark Cards in Harry Potter Magic Awakened by pulling in the A New Adventure, Advanced Study, and on all Seasonal Card Banners.

On A New Adventure and on all Seasonal Card Banners, you will have a 0.051% chance of getting either a Mythical or Dark card on a pull. On the Advanced Study banner, the probability will rise to a staggering 0.157% chance per pull. When pulling at the Advanced Study banner, you are also guaranteed to get a Mythical, Dark, or Legendary card at every 30th 4-card pull.

But what about Imperio? Well, unfortunately for all who wished to add all three curses to their decks, Imperio is currently not present in the game.

With that said, although it is unknown whether or not the curse will be introduced in the game in the future, it is very likely that when it indeed debuts, Imperio will allow players to take temporary control over their opponent’s summons or other creatures in the field.

Now that you know how to get all available unforgivable curses in the game, don’t forget to check out the best ways to get Gems quickly in Harry Potter Magic Awakened in order to be able to do as many pulls as quickly as possible.

This guide was made while playing Harry Potter Magic Awakened on PC.

