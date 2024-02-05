Image: Keen Games

Finding the best Enshrouded mage build is not the easiest task. The game offers numerous options, provides a great deal of freedom, and does an excellent job of making most skills appear useful. Don’t worry, though. We can help you with that.

The Best Mage Builds in Enshrouded will combine different spellcasting classes while taking advantage of skills from other classes that are beneficial to any character. Some of the top classes in Enshrouded, such as the Battlemage and the Survivor, are renowned for their versatile skills that can enhance any build. That said, let’s dive in!

The Best Build for Mages in Enshrouded

Image: Keen Games

Best Attributes

Intelligence: This should be your most important stat. It scales multiplicatively with other sources of damage and combines well with magic damage, wand damage, double damage chance, crit chance, crit damage, and elemental damage on gear. Constitution: This attribute is vital for increasing health and is crucial for surviving enemy attacks. It enhances your overall survivability. Spirit and Endurance: These are not as crucial for a mage build. You won’t be wasting mana with this build, and stamina usage is minimal.

Best Skills

Battle Mage Path: This path includes Intelligence, Absorber, Unity, Wand Master, and Sting for damage multiplication. Use Absorb and Unity for Mana recovery. Wizard Tree: Consider taking Spirit, Arsonist, Pyromaniac, Intelligence Wizard, Chain Hit, and Mass Destruction for additional damage and increased critical hit chance. Tank Tree: Go for Shiny Plates, Heavy Plates, Constitution, Warden, and Earth Aura for percentage-based damage reduction.

Image: Keen Games

Recommended Spells

Fireball Spell: A powerful ranged spell with an area of effect (AOE) attached. Chain Lightning Spell: An auto-target spell that deals huge amounts of damage. Acid Bite Spell: Obtained in the third biome, it leaves a poisonous acid area on the ground. Shroud Meteor: The spell targets all enemies near you and deals a lot of damage.

How to Play

Wand Usage: Utilize the wand’s combo for efficient hits. Learn to animation cancel for smoother movements. Spell Casting: Activate a long-range weapon, such as a staff. Choose spells wisely from your character screen. Optimize spell casting with quick charge to enhance efficiency. Advanced Spell Techniques: Explore the “jump and shoot” technique for increased damage. Be aware of potential patches as this technique may impact game balance.

- This article was updated on February 5th, 2024