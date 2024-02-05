Image: Keen Games

Whether you’re on a quest to optimize your character or simply fueled by curiosity, your search for an Enshrouded Class Tier List ends here!

We’ve evaluated all 12 classes in Enshrouded. Scroll down to see which classes are on the top of the list, which you should stay away from, and the reasons behind their placement in the tier list.

The Best Classes in Enshrouded

Check out our Enshrouded class tier list below:

High Tier Mid Tier Low Tier Tank, Battlemage, Survivor Warrior, Ranger, Wizard, Barbarian, Healer, Athlete Trickster, Assassin, Beastmaster

High Tier Classes

High-tier classes are deemed the best in the game due to their ease of play and effectiveness. These classes have the most cost-efficient and most consistently relevant skills and abilities in Enshrouded.

Tank : The Tank class is highly useful, specializing in dealing heavy close-range damage and withstanding damage. It’s a very straightforward class that has many useful skills.

: The Tank class is highly useful, specializing in dealing heavy close-range damage and withstanding damage. It’s a very straightforward class that has many useful skills. Battlemage : The Battlemage is an easy-to-play, offensive caster that allows players to spam magic projectiles and use a short teleport instead of a dodge roll. It provides a solid playstyle and can be used to make some great builds when combined with other classes.

: The Battlemage is an easy-to-play, offensive caster that allows players to spam magic projectiles and use a short teleport instead of a dodge roll. It provides a solid playstyle and can be used to make some great builds when combined with other classes. Survivor: The Survivor class is effective in enhancing your character with extra utility and stat boosts. It includes skills that allow you to double jump and grant additional food slots. Pretty much everything that comes from the Survivor is useful at most times.

Mid Tier Classes

Mid-tier classes offer a balance between effectiveness and complexity. They have the tools to do well in the hands of a skilled player. However, these classes still required a little effort to work well. Either way, they provide a lot of utility and are easier to play than low-tier classes.

Warrior : The Warrior class is a good pick for melee combat enthusiasts. Some players consider the Warrior a lower version of the Tank, while others think it’s a more technical one. Either way, even though it’s a great class, it’s hard to place it as high as the Tank.

: The Warrior class is a good pick for melee combat enthusiasts. Some players consider the Warrior a lower version of the Tank, while others think it’s a more technical one. Either way, even though it’s a great class, it’s hard to place it as high as the Tank. Ranger : The Ranger class is a good option for fans of ranged combat. Rangers are sneaky and focus on ranged weapons. However, you might need to unlock the Hunter and the Tanning Station to fully utilize it.

: The Ranger class is a good option for fans of ranged combat. Rangers are sneaky and focus on ranged weapons. However, you might need to unlock the Hunter and the Tanning Station to fully utilize it. Wizard : The Wizard class is perfect for those who like a more traditional approach to spellcasting. This class has a bunch of different spells, allowing players to enjoy the power fantasy of controlling the elements and the arcane forces of Embervale. Although I personally enjoy the Wizard, it isn’t as straightforward to play as the Battlemage.

: The Wizard class is perfect for those who like a more traditional approach to spellcasting. This class has a bunch of different spells, allowing players to enjoy the power fantasy of controlling the elements and the arcane forces of Embervale. Although I personally enjoy the Wizard, it isn’t as straightforward to play as the Battlemage. Barbarian : The Barbarian class is a solid choice for those who prefer fighting up close with huge weapons. They will end up with a high Constitution value and faster attack speed when using two-handed weapons. Still, you’re probably going to need a few Tank skills if you want to make your Barbarian really good.

: The Barbarian class is a solid choice for those who prefer fighting up close with huge weapons. They will end up with a high Constitution value and faster attack speed when using two-handed weapons. Still, you’re probably going to need a few Tank skills if you want to make your Barbarian really good. Healer : The Healer class is invaluable for its ability to support other classes. Although this class is pretty good for cooperative play, they never feel mandatory in a party.

: The Healer class is invaluable for its ability to support other classes. Although this class is pretty good for cooperative play, they never feel mandatory in a party. Athlete: The Athlete class provides a distinct gameplay experience, focusing on stamina and speed. The Athlete class is decent on its own, but it truly shines when combined with other classes, such as the Warrior.

Low Tier Classes

Low-tier classes have earned their rank as they are generally considered the least effective in Enshrouded, even when utilized well. However, it’s important to note that class tier lists prioritize optimization over fun or viability. If you enjoy the concept behind their skills, these classes can be pretty fun to play and offer unique gameplay experiences.

Trickster : The Trickster class stands out from most classes in the game with its focus on deception and evasion. However, it’s often more beneficial to borrow skills from this class, rather than shaping your entire playstyle around it.

: The Trickster class stands out from most classes in the game with its focus on deception and evasion. However, it’s often more beneficial to borrow skills from this class, rather than shaping your entire playstyle around it. Assassin : The Assassin class encounters challenges similar to those of the Trickster. It focuses on stealth and high single-target damage, but you won’t be able to do that at all times, making you more vulnerable when surrounded or facing enemies head-on.

: The Assassin class encounters challenges similar to those of the Trickster. It focuses on stealth and high single-target damage, but you won’t be able to do that at all times, making you more vulnerable when surrounded or facing enemies head-on. Beastmaster: The Beastmaster class in Enshrouded is often seen as less effective due to its situational use, lack of strong combat skills, and limited abilities. In reality, the Beastmaster’s skills can seem underwhelming when compared to those of other classes.

This article was updated on February 5th, 2024