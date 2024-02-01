How to Build a Tanning Station in Enshrouded

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Players will eventually need a Tanning Station in Enshrouded. It allows players to craft leather, which they can later use to craft better gliders, armors, and more.

How to Craft a Tanning Station in Enshrouded

You can craft the Tanning Station using the following materials:

10 Wood Planks

4 Nails

10 Lump of Clay

10 Tar

Here’s what you’ll need to craft leather at the Tanning Station:

10 Dried Furs

20 Salt

2 Ammonia Glands

However, before you can unlock the Tanning Station, there are a few steps you need to follow:

Unlock the Hunter Complete the Quest “In Need of a Tanning Station”

How to Unlock the Hunter in Enshrouded

You can unlock the Hunter in the eastern area of the Springlands, just beyond the Braelyn Bridge. You will find her in a vault after completing the Ancient Spire. Once you find her Vault and awaken her, use the Summoning Staff to place her in your base. It’s the same summoning staff that you used to unlock the Blacksmith right at the beginning of the game.

How to Complete the In Need of a Tanning Station Quest in Enshrouded

The In Need of a Tanning Station quest will be given to you by the Hunter. In order to complete the In Need of a Tanning Station quest, you need to actually get a Tanning Station from a dangerous location in Lupa’s Lair. Once you’ve acquired it, not only will you have a Tanning Station in your backpack, but you’ll also have the recipe for making another one if you want.

Locating the station should not be a problem. The place will be marked on your map, and the tanning station will be glowing, making it quite hard to miss. That said, the enemies there will be around level 20, so you better be prepared. If you’re still wondering how to get Shroud Wood, Salt, or how to clear the Elixir Well, you’re probably not ready to go after the Tanning Station.

You might still have a long way to go before you’re prepared to face the enemies in Lupa’s Lair. Instead, make sure that you have completed all the quests granted by the Blacksmith, craft the best equipment you can have, level up, and then consider going to Lupa’s Lair.

- This article was updated on February 1st, 2024