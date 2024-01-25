How to Get Shroud Wood in Enshrouded

January 25th, 2024 by Davi Braid
Have you spent time chopping down strange fungi, wondering if that’s how you obtain Shroud Wood in Enshrouded? I have. But don’t worry, I’m here to prevent you from doing what I did.

Shroud Wood is an important item in Enshrouded. It is a material that can be used for building blocks and crafting important items. However, because it’s so obvious, you might overlook the areas where you can find this item.

Where to Find Shroud Wood in Enshrouded

Shroud Wood is simply wood that you chop from trees within the Shroud. It’s not different or weird-looking. It’s nearly identical to regular Wood, but it’s dead and chopped from a tree inside the corrupted areas of the world. To find Shroud Wood, move to a large enough area engulfed by the Shroud and chop down a tree. Any tree will do. Do not cut down the weird tall mushrooms that might be found within the Shroud.

Remember, you only have 5 minutes of protection inside the Shroud. If you stay even a second longer, your character will die and drop everything in your backpack. Therefore, ensure you search for Shroud Wood in areas where there’s a clear path to higher ground that’s free from the curse. Chop a bit of Shroud Wood and return to those areas from time to time to replenish your protection from the Shroud. Once you’ve collected enough of this weird, corrupted wood, exit the Shroud and fast travel back to your base.

What is Shroud Wood Used For

There are quite a few items that require this material, including the Glider you should be getting as soon as possible. Check below some of the items that require Shroud Wood to be crafted:

ItemAdditional MaterialsCrafted At
Scrappy Axe3 String
4 Metal Scrap
1 Shroud Wood		Blacksmith
Glider8 Shroud Wood
2 Animal Fur
2 String
2 Shroud Spores		Blacksmith
Scrappy Pickaxe8 Metal Scraps
1 Shroud Wood		Blacksmith
Shroud Wood Block10 Shroud WoodWorkbench

